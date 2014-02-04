* Opposition Democrats file court challenge to election
* China scraps rice deal, banks refuse loans to govt
* Protesters say will shut down state offices, ministries
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Pracha Hariraksapitak
BANGKOK, Feb 4 Pressure on Thailand's embattled
government mounted on Tuesday, when a flagship rice-buying
scheme vital to its support stumbled closer to collapse and the
opposition filed legal challenges that could void a disrupted
weekend election.
The crisis in the rice scheme is a humiliating blow for
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra - it helped sweep her to
power in 2011, but has become mired in allegations of corruption
and growing losses that are making it increasingly hard to fund.
The commerce minister said China had cancelled an order for
1.2 million tonnes of rice due to a corruption probe, while
state-run Krung Thai Bank (KTB) joined other lenders in
saying it would not provide loans urgently needed to rescue it.
Protesters succeeded in disrupted voting in a fifth of
constituencies in Sunday's election. The incomplete poll means
Yingluck could head a caretaker administration for months,
unable to make policy decisions, while demonstrators continue to
block parts of the capital as they have been since November.
The opposition Democrat Party boycotted the election and on
Tuesday filed challenges to its legality. It is also trying to
get Yingluck's Puea Thai Party disbanded for holding the vote
under abnormal circumstances, with Bangkok under a state of
emergency.
"We will argue that the election violated the constitution,"
spokesman Chavanond Intarakomalyasut said. "In a separate
petition, we will file for the dissolution of Puea Thai Party."
The Democrat's last spell in power, between 2008 and 2011,
came after the courts banned a previous ruling party loyal to
Yingluck's elder brother, Thaksin Shinawatra.
The rice programme was one of the populist policies
pioneered by Thaksin, a former prime minister central to a
stubborn conflict that has divided Thais for at least eight
years. He was toppled by the military in 2006.
Losses to the taxpayer, estimated at 200 billion baht ($6
billion) a year, have fuelled protests against Yingluck's
government, and payment problems now risk alienating farmers at
the heart of her support base in the poorer north and northeast.
TAXPAYERS' MONEY
The anti-government demonstrators, mostly from Bangkok and
the south, say Yingluck is Thaksin's puppet and the costly
giveaways that won his parties every election since 2001 are
tantamount to vote-buying using taxpayers' money.
They say Thaksin's new political order is tainted by graft
and cronyism and want an appointed "people's council" to replace
Yingluck and overhaul a political system hijacked by her
brother, who lives in exile to avoid a jail term for graft.
Yingluck and her government are being investigated by an
anti-graft panel for alleged irregularities in the rice scheme.
That and other cases going through Thailand's politicised courts
could dissolve her Puea Thai Party and ban top officials.
The Election Commission said it was looking into complaints
over alleged abuse of authority by the government during
Sunday's vote and would meet on Wednesday to discuss disruption
before and during the poll.
Ten people have been killed in sporadic violence since the
anti-government protests began late last year. The election was
generally peaceful, however, with no repeat of the chaos seen on
Saturday when supporters and opponents of Yingluck clashed in
north Bangkok, and the capital has been calm this week.
PLEA FOR FUNDING
More than a million farmers are owed money from the
government for the rice subsidy scheme, which was supposed to
guarantee them an above-market price, and some have protested in
the provinces, blocking major roads.
The government is struggling to find the 130 billion baht it
needs to pay them and sought bridging loans from banks.
So far none has agreed, not even lenders in which the
government holds stakes, such as KTB, 500 of whose employees
held a demonstration on Tuesday to urge executives not to
provide any loan.
"Some legal issues are not clear and the bank will not get
involved in the rice-buying scheme at this point," KTB President
Vorapak Tanyawong told reporters. "We don't want to get involved
in corruption."
The government scheme has pushed up the price of Thai rice
at a time of weak global demand, making it difficult to sell.
Industry experts estimate state stocks are as high as 15 million
tonnes.
Commerce Minister Niwatthamrong Bunsongphaisan said a tender
would be held to sell 400,000 tonnes from stocks next week after
China scrapped the deal agreed last year.
"China lacks confidence to do business with us after the
National Anti-Corruption Commission started investigations into
the transparency of rice deals between Thailand and China," he
told reporters.
The anti-government protesters closed two of their camps on
Monday. They have blocked big intersections in Bangkok since
Jan. 13 and their leader, Suthep Thaugsuban, said efforts were
being made to minimise public disruption.
"But this does not affect our decision to surround and close
government ministries," Suthep said. "We will push ahead."
The election is almost certain to renew Yingluck's mandate,
although it is unclear when re-runs of votes will be held.
Her supporters believe the military and the establishment,
including the judiciary, are threatened by the rise of the
billionaire Shinawatra family and accuse them of colluding over
the years to oust governments led by or allied to Thaksin.
The coup-prone military has stayed in the wings this time,
offering to mediate with no success.
(Additional reporting Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by
Nick Macfie and Martin Petty; Editing by Alan Raybould and Alex
Richardson)