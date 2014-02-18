* One police officer, three protesters killed in gunfire
By Athit Perawongmetha and Damir Sagolj
BANGKOK, Feb 18 Gun battles erupted between Thai
police and anti-government protesters in Bangkok on Tuesday and
four people were killed and dozens wounded as authorities made
their most determined effort yet to clear demonstrators from the
streets.
In a day of tangled developments in Thailand's long-running
political crisis, the country's anti-corruption body announced
it was filing charges against Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra
relating to a rice subsidy scheme that has fuelled middle-class
opposition to her government.
The troubled rice scheme, already near collapse, suffered
another blow when the Government Savings Bank (GSB) said it was
scrapping a loan to a state farm bank that could have been used
to prop the scheme up in the face of a revolt by depositors.
The clashes were some of most intense between protesters and
security forces since the campaign to unseat Yingluck began in
November. The military, which has said it would intervene if
police are unable to control security in the capital, has not
publicly commented on the violence.
The protests are the latest instalment of an eight-year
political battle broadly pitting the Bangkok middle class and
royalist establishment against the poorer, mostly rural
supporters of Yingluck and her billionaire brother, former
premier Thaksin Shinawatra.
Reuters witnesses heard gunfire and saw police firing
weapons in the Phan Fa Bridge area in the old quarter of the
city. Police said they had come under fire from a sniper on a
rooftop and M-79 grenades were also fired.
A policeman was killed by a gunshot and several were wounded
by a grenade, security officials said.
The Erawan Medical Center, which monitors hospitals, said on
its website that three protesters had also been killed by
gunfire. The centre said 64 people had been wounded but did not
say how many were police and how many were civilians.
Security officials said earlier that 15,000 officers were
involved in the operation, "Peace for Bangkok Mission", to
reclaim protest sites around central Bangkok's Government House
and other government offices in the north of the capital.
Yingluck has been forced to abandon her offices in
Government House by the protesters, led by a former deputy
premier, Suthep Thaugsuban, who have also blocked major
intersections since mid-January.
Suthep told supporters at an evening rally in Bangkok's
central business district that protesters would gather on
Wednesday outside Yingluck's temporary offices at a Defence
Ministry facility in north Bangkok.
"We are not afraid anymore. Tomorrow we will go to the
Defence Ministry office... we will chase them (Yingluck and her
ministers) out. No matter where Yingluck is, we will follow."
MILITARY ROLE?
Police said they had arrested 183 people at two protest
sites at the Energy Ministry, which had been cleared of
protesters, and Phan Fa Bridge, and were detaining them for
violating a state of emergency declared last month.
Trouble started with clouds of teargas near Government House
and soon police were crouching behind riot shields as officers
clashed with protesters. It was not clear who had fired the
teargas and the authorities blamed protesters.
By the afternoon, police had largely withdrawn from protest
sites and the streets were quiet. National police chief Adul
Saengsingkaew told Reuters there were no plans to continue the
operation on Wednesday.
There has been no move against the biggest protest sites in
the city's commercial and shopping districts.
The protesters are trying to oust Yingluck, whom they view
as a proxy for her elder brother Thaksin, a former telecoms
tycoon-turned-premier, toppled by the army in a 2006 coup.
The military has remained aloof from the latest crisis, but
has a long history of intervening in politics, generally in
support of the Bangkok establishment that includes the top
brass, royal advisers and old-money families.
"If enough people are killed then the arch-royalist grouping
might pressure Yingluck to retreat from her pro-active approach
towards Suthep," said Paul Chambers, director of research at the
Institute for South East Asian Studies in Chiang Mai.
"I don't think the military would carry out a coup, but they
would ask Yingluck to back off from Suthep."
Among the protesters' grievances is the rice subsidy scheme,
a populist move to pay farmers an above-market price that has
proved hugely expensive and run into funding problems.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission announced an
investigation last month and on Tuesday said it was summoning
Yingluck to hear charges against her on Feb. 27.
"Although she knew that many people had warned about
corruption in the scheme, she still continued with it. That
shows her intention to cause losses to the government so we have
unanimously agreed to charge her," Vicha Mahakhun, a member of
the commission, said in a statement.
BANK WITHDRAWALS
The GSB had said on Sunday it had lent 5 billion baht ($155
million) to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural
Cooperatives, which manages the rice programme and has all but
run out of money to pay farmers.
Some GSB depositors, either worried that the loan could
destabilise the bank or unwilling to see their money used to
help the government, have been taking out their cash. On Monday,
30 billion baht ($930 million) was withdrawn.
In a response to the withdrawals, Thaksin's son, Panthongtae
Shinawatra, posted a picture on Facebook showing he had
deposited just over 11 million baht in a GSB account.
The protests have taken a toll on the economy and data
published on Monday showed growth slowed sharply in the fourth
quarter of 2013. The baht currency weakened after
Tuesday's violence.
Yingluck called a snap election in December and has since
led a caretaker administration with only limited powers.
The main opposition party boycotted the Feb. 2 election and
protesters disrupted it in parts of Bangkok and the south, the
powerbase of the opposition. It may be many months before there
is a quorum in parliament to elect a new prime minister.
Demonstrators accuse Yingluck's brother Thaksin of nepotism
and corruption and say he used taxpayers' money for populist
subsidies and easy loans that have bought him the loyalty of
millions in the populous north and northeast.
They want to suspend what they say is a fragile democracy
under Thaksin's control and eradicate his influence by altering
electoral arrangements.
The government, haunted by memories of a bloody 2010
crackdown by a previous administration that killed dozens of
pro-Thaksin "red shirt" activists, has until now largely tried
to avoid confrontation.
Tuesday's fatalities brought to 15 the number of people
killed in sporadic violence between protesters, security forces
and government supporters since the demonstrations began.
Hundreds have been hurt.
($1 = 32.2700 baht)
