BANGKOK Feb 19 Protesters seeking to oust Thai
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra plan to rally at her
temporary office on Wednesday, creating another potential
flashpoint a day after five people were killed in gun battles in
Bangkok.
A security official said police would not attempt to retake
more protest sites and would focus on protecting Yingluck, whose
problems are mounting after an anti-corruption agency filed
charges against her over a soured rice subsidy scheme.
The protests are the latest instalment of an eight-year
political battle broadly pitting the Bangkok middle class and
royalist establishment against the mostly rural supporters of
Yingluck and her brother, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.
Tuesday's clashes were some of the worst between protesters
and security forces since the campaign to unseat Yingluck began
in November.
The Erawan Medical Center, which monitors Bangkok hospitals,
said on Wednesday one police officer and four protesters had
been killed and 65 wounded. The death toll had earlier been put
at four.
Violence flared as police made their most determined effort
since the start of the protests to reclaim sites around
government buildings that have been occupied for weeks.
National Security Council Chief Paradorn Pattanathabutr told
Reuters on Wednesday there would probably be a pause while
security forces assess their options. "We don't expect to
reclaim any protest sites further," he said.
Yingluck, seen by opponents as a proxy for her self-exiled
brother Thaksin, has been working from a defence ministry
compound in north Bangkok since the protests forced her to
vacate her Government House office in January.
Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban told supporters at a
Tuesday evening rally in Bangkok's central business district
that protesters would march on the temporary HQ on Wednesday.
"No matter where Yingluck is, we will follow," he said.
National security chief Paradorn said police would mount "a
mission to secure this place as the first priority".
GROWING PARALYSIS
Thai politics has been gripped by growing paralysis since
Yingluck called a snap election in December.
Disruption by protesters meant voting could not be completed
in the Feb. 2 poll, leaving Yingluck at the head of an enfeebled
caretaker administration amid uncertainty over when a new
government can be installed.
Demonstrators accuse Yingluck's billionaire brother Thaksin
of nepotism and corruption and say he used taxpayers' money for
populist subsidies and easy loans that have bought him the
loyalty of millions in the populous north and northeast.
The protesters, who are still blocking major intersections
in central Bangkok, want to suspend what they say is a fragile
democracy under Thaksin's control and eradicate his influence by
altering electoral arrangements.
Adding to the crisis, a flagship rice programme that paid
farmers way above the market rate has proved ruinously
expensive, fuelling middle-class anger, and the caretaker
government lacks the power to keep funding it.
A state bank had to cancel a loan that might have helped
prop up the scheme in the face of a revolt by depositors who
began pulling their money out.
Thailand's anti-corruption body began an investigation last
month and said on Tuesday it was filing charges against
Yingluck. She was summoned to hear the charges on Feb. 27.
(Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Alan Raybould and Paul
Tait)