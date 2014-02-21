BANGKOK Feb 21 Thousands of Thai farmers
threatened to head for Bangkok's main airport in their tractors
on Friday in protest against non-payment in a controversial rice
subsidy scheme, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra to step down.
The rice programme was among the populist policies pioneered
by Yingluck's billionaire brother, Thaksin Shinawatra, a former
prime minister central to a conflict that has divided Thais for
years and triggered protests, violent at times, that have
paralysed parts of the capital for weeks.
It was not immediately clear what the farmers planned to do
at the airport or how long they would stay, but the convoy
evoked memories of 2008 when anti-Thaksin protesters blockaded
Bangkok's airports and held crippling rallies against two
Thaksin-backed governments.
"We are not sure where we will set up camp, but we will not
leave the capital until we are paid for every grain of rice
sold," former member of parliament Chada Thaiseth said on
Thursday.
Media said the farmers from the central plains expected to
negotiate with Yingluck and would give her until midday (0500
GMT) before heading for the huge, hi-tech airport built on a
snake-infested swamp north of Bangkok.
The rice programme is critical to Yingluck's support base in
the poorer north and northeast.
Generous subsidies for farmers were a centrepiece of the
platform that swept her to power in 2011, but have left Thailand
with vast stockpiles of rice and a bill it is struggling to
fund.
Opposition leaders say the scheme is riven with corruption
and losses to the taxpayer, estimated at 200 billion baht ($6
billion) a year, have fuelled protests against her government.
Yingluck and her government are being investigated by an
anti-corruption panel for alleged irregularities in the subsidy
scheme.
Four protesters and a police officer were killed on Tuesday
when police attempted to reclaim protest sites near government
buildings that have been occupied for weeks.
The protesters are seeking to unseat Yingluck and stamp out
what they see as the malign influence of Thaksin, regarded by
many as the real power behind the government.
On Thursday, they targeted businesses linked to the
Shinawatra family, sending some stock prices lower.
"If you love your country, stop using Shinawatra products
and do everything you can so that their business fails," protest
leader Suthep Thaugsuban told supporters on Wednesday.
The protests are the latest instalment of an eight-year
political battle broadly pitting the Bangkok middle class and
royalist establishment against the mostly rural supporters of
Yingluck and Thaksin.
Demonstrators accuse Thaksin of nepotism and corruption and
say that, prior to being toppled by the army in a 2006 coup, he
used taxpayers' money for populist subsidies such as the rice
scheme and easy loans that bought him the loyalty of millions.
(Writing by Nick Macfie; Edting by Paul Tait)