* Gunshots overnight near anti-government protest site
* Protesters target police HQ but fail to get inside
* Yingluck faces rice charges from anti-corruption body
* Protracted crisis hurts housing market
By Pairat Temphairojana and Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, Feb 26 Shots fired by unknown gunmen on
Wednesday rattled parts of the Thai capital where
anti-government protesters have set up camp for weeks, with
small but occasionally deadly bombs and gunfire fast becoming
the new norm in the city.
No one was wounded in the shootings in the central
commercial area of Bangkok, although five people were killed in
weekend violence in the city and the eastern province of Trat,
four of them young children.
National security chief Paradorn Pattanathabutr said there
had been no reported deaths or injuries in the incidents in the
early hours of Wednesday.
"As for the perpetrators, we still don't know who they are,"
he told Reuters. "Recently we have been seeing more incidents
like this happening more frequently ... It is noticeable that
there are incidents like this every day."
The protesters, whose disruption of a general election this
month left polarised Thailand in political paralysis, want to
topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and erase the
influence of her brother, ousted premier Thaksin Shinawatra,
seen by many as the real power in the country.
Occasional contact between the two sides, amid calls for an
end to the violence, has so far led to nothing.
Bluesky TV, the protesters' station, showed demonstrators
pushing against the wrought iron gates of the national police
headquarters in Bangkok, demanding the proper investigation of
more than 20 deaths since the beginning of the protests.
They did not get into the compound and dispersed in the
early afternoon.
The protesters have vilified the police as lackeys of
Thaksin, a former police officer who went on to build a telecoms
empire.
"We want the police to do their job honestly and
straightforwardly," said Anchalee Paireerak, a protest leader
and former television news anchor. "We urge them to stop serving
the Thaksin regime and join our movement."
The protesters want to set up an unelected "people's
council" of the good and worthy to oversee vaguely defined
political reforms, including a restructuring of the police
force, before new elections are held.
ECONOMIC COSTS
Charges of negligence are to brought against Yingluck on
Thursday by Thailand's anti-corruption agency relating to a rice
subsidy scheme that paid farmers above-market prices and has
proved financially ruinous.
Yingluck is in the northern city of Chiang Mai - her
family's home town - and is unlikely to attend the hearing in
person.
Some Yingluck supporters have said they would camp outside
the agency's offices in Bangkok overnight to stop officials
getting into work on Thursday.
The crisis flared up in November and the protesters have
blocked several main intersections in the capital since
mid-January. Although their numbers have dwindled, they are
still managing to disrupt government business, forcing some
agencies or ministries to close.
This has taken a toll on confidence and the economy.
Official figures on Tuesday showed a slump in trade in
January.
Imports fell 15.5 percent from a year earlier, the biggest
tumble since October 2009. Imports of computers and parts were
down 19 percent, vehicle parts were off 31.8 percent and
consumer goods down 5.3 percent. Exports dropped 2 percent.
A boom in the housing market may be coming to an end. The
number of new housing units hit a record high in 2013 but
developers are braced for a contraction this year because of the
political crisis.
Land & Houses Pcl, the country's largest home
builder, saw a 50 percent fall in December presales - the value
of bookings for property units - and Kasikornbank
said its housing loans were 50 percent below target in January.