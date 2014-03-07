By Pairat Temphairojana
| BANGKOK, March 7
BANGKOK, March 7 Two people were wounded in a
shooting on Friday at the central Bangkok site of
anti-government protests, hours before Thai government officials
were due to decide whether to maintain a state of emergency that
business leaders want lifted.
The protests aimed at bringing down Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra have been going on for four months and are taking a
toll on the economy, with consumer confidence at a 12-year low.
The protesters have scaled back action over the past week,
lifting the occupation of several main intersections, but
several thousand of them are camping out in Bangkok's Lumpini
Park, where shooting erupted in the early hours.
"We don't know who did it or where the shots came from in
Lumpini Park but they went out and hit a taxi driver," police
officer Chaiya Kongsup told Reuters.
A woman was hit and slightly wounded as well as the taxi
driver. "There were no witnesses," Chaiya said.
Twenty-three people have been killed, most of them in
shootings and grenade blasts, since late November.
The protests are the latest bout of nearly a decade of
political conflict that has set the Bangkok-based royalist
establishment against the political machine of Yingluck's
brother, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.
Former telecoms tycoon Thaksin was ousted in a 2006 coup and
has been in self-imposed exile since 2008 to avoid a two-year
jail term for a graft conviction he says was politically
motivated. He is widely seen as the influence behind Yingluck's
government.
The main opposition party boycotted a Feb. 2 election and
protesters disrupted polls Yingluck's ruling party looked set to
win. The protesters have lost faith in elections, which
Thaksin's parties keep winning, and want to change the political
system to end his influence.
The uncertainty is unnerving consumers and the violence is
scaring off tourists from the capital. Lower spending is hitting
automakers, property firms and hotels in Southeast Asia's
second-biggest economy.
Surapong Techruvichit, president of the Thai Hotels
Association, said the occupancy rate had plunged to 20 to 25
percent in Bangkok in January-February from around 70 to 80
percent in the same months last year.
The end of the 60-day emergency, imposed in Bangkok on Jan.
22 in a bid to contain the unrest, would be a good start for
getting business back on its feet, he said.
"If it's lifted I think we can get back the tourists within
two weeks to a month," he told Reuters. "It won't be good just
for the hotel industry but for all business."
A senior government minister said this week the state of
emergency could be extended until the protests end completely,
given fears of more violence.
The officials in charge of implementing the emergency were
due to meet and decide later on Friday.
Yingluck heads a caretaker government until polling can be
completed and a parliament can convene, although both the prime
minister and the election itself face various legal challenges.
