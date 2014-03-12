By Pairat Temphairojana
| BANGKOK, March 12
BANGKOK, March 12 Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra suffered a setback on Wednesday when a court ruled
that legislation aimed at raising billions of dollars for
investment in ambitious infrastructure projects was
unconstitutional.
The central bank, signalling its concern about the economic
impact of prolonged political instability, cut its benchmark
interest rate by 25 basis points to 2 percent, a rate last seen
in 2010.
Protesters trying to bring down Yingluck and end what they
see as the pervasive influence of her brother, ousted former
premier Thaksin Shinawatra, have been on the streets for four
months.
The confrontation is unnerving consumers, with confidence at
a 12-year low, and hurting tourism. Automakers, property firms
and hotels in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy are all
facing lower spending.
The government had hoped investment of 2 trillion baht ($62
billion) in infrastructure, including high-speed trains and
mass-transit systems for Bangkok, would support the economy for
years to come.
The government had wanted to fund the projects off-budget,
meaning less scrutiny by parliament, but the opposition took
the plan to the Constitutional Court.
The court ruled that legislation on the funding, already
approved by the upper house Senate, was unconstitutional, court
officials said.
Yingluck said it was regrettable that the country had lost
an opportunity to develop its infrastructure.
"We tried our best," Yingluck told reporters. "This was an
opportunity for everyone, not a government project or for anyone
in particular, but an opportunity for the country which has lost
momentum."
After the ruling, the opposition said it planned to file a
petition with the country's anti-corruption agency, seeking the
impeachment of Yingluck and the cabinet for breaching the
constitution by drafting the bill.
"POLITICAL STALEMATE"
The anti-government protests are the latest phase of a
conflict between the urban, middle-class supporters of the
royalist establishment and the rural supporters of former
telecoms tycoon Thaksin, mostly in the north and northeast.
Thaksin's supporters say he was the first Thai political
leader to keep campaign promises to help the poor.
His critics, who say he is the real power behind his
sister's government, say he used taxpayers' money on wasteful
populist policies that have allowed him to commandeer a fragile
democracy.
Twenty-three people have been killed, most in shootings and
grenade blasts, since late November.
Hours after the court ruling, the central bank cut its
benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in a bid to spark
growth. The cut had been expected but some analysts questioned
its impact.
"We don't think that today's rate cut will do much to boost
GDP growth," said Gundy Cahyadi, an economist with DBS Bank in
Singapore. "The fall in consumer confidence has been triggered
by the political stalemate and we doubt that rate cut will do
anything significant to turn that around."
With the army not intervening to oust Yingluck, as it did in
2006 with a coup against Thaksin, the protesters are hoping the
courts, widely seen as supportive of the anti-Thaksin
establishment, will eventually bring her down.
Yingluck faces various legal challenges, with one of the
potentially most serious being a charge of dereliction of duty
brought against her by an anti-corruption agency over a
rice-subsidy scheme that has left many farmers unpaid.
That case was due to resume on Friday but a lawyer for
Yingluck said she was seeking a postponement to allow more time
to examine the charges. The anti-corruption commission said it
would consider the request.