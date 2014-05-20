* Army says declares martial law to restore stability
* Says not interfering with caretaker government
* To avoid clashes, orders protesters on both sides not to
march
* TV stations run by rival political groups ordered to shut
down
* U.S. says monitoring situation closely
BANGKOK, May 20 Thailand's army declared martial
law nationwide on Tuesday to restore order after six months of
street protests that have left the country without a proper
functioning government, but insisted the surprise intervention
was not a military coup.
While troops patrolled parts of Bangkok and army spokesmen
took to the airwaves, the caretaker government led by supporters
of self-exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra said it was
still running the country.
Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha said the military had
stepped in to restore order and build investor confidence, and
warned that troops would take action against anyone who used
weapons and harmed civilians.
"We ask all sides to come and talk to find a way out for the
country," Prayuth told reporters after meeting directors of
government agencies and other high-ranking officials.
Military officials said they were not interfering with the
caretaker government, but ministers were not informed of the
army's plan before an announcement on television at 3 a.m. (2000
GMT on Monday) and Prayuth said martial law would be maintained
until peace and order had been restored.
Twenty-eight people have been killed and 700 injured since
the anti-government protests began in November last year.
The crisis is the latest chapter in a near-decade-long power
struggle between former telecoms tycoon Thaksin and the royalist
establishment that has brought the country to the brink of
recession and even raised fears of civil war.
Troops, some in jeeps mounted with machineguns, stopped some
traffic from entering Bangkok after the martial law order. They
also took up position at intersections and secured television
stations, but life went on as normal in most of the city.
NO MARCHES
Both pro- and anti-government protesters are camped out at
different places in the capital and, to prevent clashes, the
army told them they had to stay put.
The army also ordered 10 satellite TV channels, both pro-
and anti-government, to stop broadcasting.
The caretaker government, wary of the army given its past
interventions on the side of the establishment, said it welcomed
the move to restore order and that it remained in office.
Thailand has been stuck in political limbo since Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin's younger sister, and nine
of her ministers were dismissed on May 7 after a court found
them guilty of abuse of power.
The military, which put down a pro-Thaksin protest movement
in 2010, has staged numerous coups since Thailand became a
constitutional monarchy in 1932. The last one was in 2006 to
oust Thaksin, who has lived abroad since 2008 but wields
political influence and commands huge support among the poor.
Anti-government protesters want a "neutral" prime minister
to oversee electoral reforms aimed at ending Thaksin's
influence. They disrupted a Feb. 2 election that Thaksin's
loyalists looked set to win. It was later declared void.
The government, on the other hand, views an early general
election it would likely win as the best way forward.
Both sides said they were sticking to their demands.
"Martial law does not affect our civil uprising," Suthep
Thaugsuban, the leader of the anti-government protesters, told
his cheering supporters. "We still retain our right to
demonstrate against this tyrannical government."
Earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Niwatthamrong
Boonsongphaisan said he had asked the Election Commission to set
the ballot for Aug. 3 and he was in talks with the army.
"We are talking to the army chief's side and there are many
pressing issues we need to discuss including elections and
reform," Niwatthamrong told reporters.
"PHANTOM COUP"
The army tried to mediate in the crisis late last year,
bringing together then-premier Yingluck and anti-government
protest leader Suthep. It had played down fears of a coup,
stressing that politicians must resolve the dispute.
But Human Rights Watch called martial law a "de facto coup"
while a political analyst said it was a "phantom coup".
"For this to be a success the army needs to act like a
neutral force and not be seen to side with the anti-government
protesters. It needs to offer an election date and start a
political reform process," said Kan Yuenyong at the Siam
Intelligence Unit think-tank.
Martial law gives the military broad powers over civilian
authorities, but a full coup would likely incur costs in terms
of greater damage to investor confidence and U.S. sanctions.
The United States, which cut aid to its military ally after
the 2006 coup, said it was monitoring the situation closely.
Prayuth had warned last week, after three people were killed
in an attack on anti-government protesters, that troops might
have to be used if violence continued.
"He now feels that the police cannot handle security and is
alarmed by grenade attacks and other incidents and the fact
neither side looks like it will back down," said a senior army
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"NO COUP YET"
The baht fell against the dollar in early trade but steadied
later and dealers suspected that was due to intervention by the
central bank. At 0900 GMT the baht was quoted at 32.53 per
dollar after earlier trading at a low of around 32.64.
The stock market ended 1.13 percent down.
Six months of turmoil has dragged down Southeast Asia's
second-biggest economy, which shrank 2.1 percent in the first
quarter of the year.
Andrew Colquhoun, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns at ratings
agency Fitch, said martial law was not necessarily negative for
Thailand's government debt, and might help break the deadlock.
"The key factors for the ratings are whether Thailand can
avert more serious and bloody political disorder, and whether we
see a return to a fully functioning government that is able to
make policy and pass a budget for the next fiscal year."
The leader of Thaksin's pro-government "red shirt"
loyalists, who are rallying in Bangkok's outskirts, appealed for
calm but warned of trouble if the government was ousted.
"If soldiers appoint a prime minister then we will escalate
our rally," Jatuporn Prompan told a news conference. "Stay calm.
There has been no coup yet."
