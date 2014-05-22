BANGKOK May 22 Thailand's military chief will
press political rivals on Thursday to end a drawn-out power
struggle that has polarised the country and battered its
economy, after neither side gave ground in a first round of
army-brokered talks.
Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha declared martial law on
Tuesday to prevent more violence between government supporters
loyal to ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and
anti-government protesters backing the royalist establishment.
Thailand's gross domestic product contracted 2.1 percent in
January-March from the previous three months, adding to fears
the country is stumbling into recession.
The army has rejected accusations that martial law amounts
to a coup. It has let rival protesters remain on the streets but
banned them from marching. It has also clamped down on media,
including partisan television channels, and warned people not to
spread inflammatory material on social media.
Prayuth has called on the rivals to agree on a compromise
that is likely to hinge around the appointment of an interim
prime minister, political reforms and the timing of an election.
"I want to see every problem settled within this forum
before I retire," the Nation newspaper quoted Prayuth as telling
the rivals at a first round of talks on Wednesday. He is due to
step down in September. "I don't want my juniors to take up this
job."
Wednesday's talks ended inconclusively with neither side
backing down from their entrenched positions, participants said.
Another session is scheduled for Thursday.
Former telecommunications tycoon Thaksin has lived in
self-exile since 2008 to avoid a jail term for graft but still
commands the loyalty of legions of rural and urban poor and
exerts a huge influence over politics, most recently through a
government run by his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra.
Yingluck was forced to step down as premier by a court two
weeks ago, but her caretaker government remains in power,
despite the declaration of martial law and six months of
sometimes violent protests aimed at ousting it.
The protesters say Thaksin is a corrupt crony capitalist who
commandeered Thailand's fragile democracy, using taxpayers'
money to buy votes with populist giveaways.
They want a "neutral" interim prime minister to oversee
electoral reforms aimed at ridding the country of the Shinawatra
family's political influence.
Public sector workers have joined the campaign to get the
government out and began a strike on Thursday, although one
union leader said there would be no disruption to utilities,
transport or other public services in Bangkok.
(Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Alan Raybould and Alex
Richardson)