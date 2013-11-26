* Protesters surround ministries to hamstring government
* Confidence debate begins in parliament
* Rally leader urges shutdown of all ministries, provincial
halls
(Adds call for more blockades on Wednesday)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Pairat Temphairojana
BANGKOK, Nov 26 Thousands of protesters
surrounded Thailand's Interior Ministry and forced the
evacuation of four others on Tuesday, intensifying their
campaign to bring down the government of Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra.
The protesters defied a tough security law imposed late on
Monday, after they had stormed two other ministries, to control
demonstrations against Yingluck and her billionaire brother,
former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.
Suthep Thaugsuban, the protest leader and a former deputy
prime minister under the previous government, urged supporters
to mount more blockades of government buildings on Wednesday,
not only in Bangkok but across the country.
"Go to every ministry and make sure they are all surrounded,
so they can no longer work for the Thaksin regime," Suthep told
tens of thousands of flag-waving protesters in a late night
speech at the Finance Ministry they have occupied.
As crowds swelled on the streets, Yingluck and her ruling
Puea Thai Party were locked in a two-day confidence debate in
parliament where they hold a commanding majority. The opposition
has accused them of corruption and trying to pass laws to
whitewash Thaksin of a graft conviction.
Civil servants fled as groups of demonstrators surrounded
the interior, agriculture, tourism and transport ministries in
blockades that have plunged Thailand into its deepest political
uncertainty since it was convulsed by the bloodiest unrest in a
generation in 2010.
"Getting rid of the Thaksin regime is not easy," Suthep told
Reuters in an interview earlier. The demonstration "might be
longer" than the three days originally planned, he said.
Thaksin is a former telecommunications tycoon who is hugely
popular with poor urban and rural voters who have put him, or
his party, into power in every election since 2001.
He was ousted in a 2006 military coup that was largely
welcomed by Bangkok's middle class. He has hovered ghost-like
over Thai politics since fleeing the country in 2008, accused of
undermining the powerful monarchy, breaching
conflict-of-interest laws and sentenced in absentia to two years
in prison.
Though Yingluck, who opponents accuse of being a puppet for
her brother, is expected to prevail in Thursday's confidence
vote, it is unlikely to defuse a crisis fuelled by anger over
the electoral and legislative power the Shinawatra family has
long held, and is accused of abusing.
HERO AND VILLAIN
Thaksin remains a populist hero for many but is reviled by
much of the Bangkok elite of generals, royal advisers,
middle-class bureaucrats and business leaders who all largely
back the opposition Democrat Party.
It is uncertain how long the confrontation will go on.
Yingluck might, analysts say, seek to bolster her legitimacy by
calling an election she would likely win, as Thaksin has done
before, but that could be risky.
"She would first need to be absolutely sure there were no
undemocratic forces preparing to fill the power vacuum that
would be created," said Kan Yuenyong, director of the Siam
Intelligence Unit think-tank.
"Right now, it's brinkmanship. The other side knows an
election would only create another Thaksin government."
After forcing their way inside the Finance Ministry on
Monday and bursting through the gates of the Foreign Ministry
compound, 3,000 protesters circled the Interior Ministry, some
wearing plastic bags to protect them from torrential rain.
They pushed up against the compound gates, some peering over
a metal fence topped with razor wire and urged dozens of
security guards to let them in. The crowd at the ministry
dispersed by nightfall and returned to their main protest site
in Bangkok's historic heart.
Staff were ordered to leave five ministries in all and
protesters led a march towards the heavily barricaded Government
House, Yingluck's offices. After a 15-minute standoff with
police, they withdrew.
The uncertainty is driving foreign investors out of Thai
financial markets, making the baht the second-worst
performing emerging Asian currency in November having lost 2.7
percent this month. Thai stocks have retreated about 6 percent.
HISTORY REPEATING
"Every time you think that Thailand is moving along, the
government's ability to govern breaks down. We have gone through
this many times since 2006," said JP Morgan analyst Matt
Hildebrandt.
A court issued a warrant on Tuesday for the arrest of Suthep
in connection with the raid on the Finance Ministry. Together
with former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, he has been
charged with murder for allowing troops to open fire in 2010
protests by Thaksin's supporters.
A year later, their Democrat Party was routed in an election
that swept Yingluck to power.
The confrontation is a reminder of the turmoil that has
overshadowed Thailand for much of the last decade.
On one side is Thaksin, a former policeman who redrew the
political map by courting rural voters to gain an unassailable
mandate that he then used to advance the interests of major
companies, including his own.
On the other is the elite and establishment, threatened by
his rise. Thaksin's opponents include unions and academics who
saw him as a corrupt rights abuser, and the urban middle-class
who resented their taxes being used as his political war chest.
It is a confusing picture characterised variously as a class
war, a rural-urban split, a clash between ancient and modern or
a showdown between royalists and republicans.
Many anti-government protesters draw a distinction between
themselves and the poor who are fiercely loyal to Thaksin.
"We are rich and our children are educated in Bangkok," said
Nonthapan Suwananon, an anti-government protestor who manages an
office. "They are poor, uneducated and have been bought out by
Thaksin and his lot."
(Additional reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Amy Sawitta
Lefevre and Andrew R.C. Marshall; Writing by Jason Szep and
Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)