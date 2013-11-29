BANGKOK Nov 29 Anti-government demonstrators
plan to march towards the headquarters of Thai Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra's ruling party on Friday, forging ahead with
a campaign to overthrow her after rejecting her call for
dialogue.
Yingluck breezed through a parliamentary no-confidence vote
on Thursday but that failed to pacify protesters who accuse her
of abusing her party's majority to push through laws that
strengthen the behind-the-scenes power of self-exiled brother
and former premier, Thaksin Shinawatra.
Though the number of protesters appear to be dwindling since
the start of the week, a hard-core remain determined to target
symbols of the "Thaksin regime" to weaken a leader they call a
puppet, and government they say has lost its mandate to rule.
The protest leader, Suthep Thaugsuban, a deputy prime
minister in the previous government, rejected Yingluck's
televised plea for talks.
Yingluck has ruled out resigning or dissolving parliament.
As the rallies drag on, questions are being raised about
what lies ahead in a conflict that broadly pits urban middle
classes against the mostly rural supporters of Thaksin, a
divisive tycoon ousted in a 2006 military coup and central to
Thailand's eight years of on-off turmoil.
Before thousands of supporters occupying a state office
complex in a Bangkok suburb, Suthep vowed firm action, but was
unwilling to say what that would be.
"The end game will happen in the next day or two. All will
be revealed tomorrow night," he said late on Thursday.
His rhetoric may not rattle a government asserting its
legitimacy and intent on riding out the storm. As tensions
mount, it has urged police and its supporters to avoid
confronting demonstrators it says are running out of steam.
RESTRAINT URGED
"The government will not instigate a violent situation
because that is exactly what Suthep wants," said Udomdet
Rattanasatein, a lawmaker from Yingluck's Puea Thai party.
"We will not be provoked."
Yingluck had governed for two years without a major
challenge until last month, when Puea Thai tried to ram through
an amnesty bill that would have expunged Thaksin's 2008 graft
conviction and cleared the way for his political comeback.
The Senate rejected it, Yingluck shelved it, but the
protests escalated, switching overnight from anti-amnesty to
anti-government.
Thaksin's working-class support has ensured parties led by
himself, his brother-in-law and now his sister have won a decade
of elections, but none without overthrow attempts by
extra-parliamentary groups who say he politicised and bought-off
the poor with cheap credit, healthcare for a dollar and
cash-haemorrhaging state subsidies.
Among the key protagonists in Thailand's dysfunctional
democracy are those who revile Thaksin's authoritarianism -
conservative generals, aristocrats, big businessmen and royal
advisors - whose accusations of graft and disloyalty to the
monarchy have mobilised Bangkok's middle classes. Thaksin
refutes their claims.
The demonstrators have a presence at five locations in
Bangkok, three in its historic heart, one in the city's northern
fringe and another at the Finance Ministry they have occupied
since Monday.
The Civil Movement for Democracy, as the demonstrators are
known, has garnered support from white collar workers and 45
unions with a combined 200,000 members.
The union of Thai Airways International, 51
percent owned by the Finance Ministry, on Thursday threatened to
go on strike and ground the flag carrier's entire fleet if any
demonstrators were harmed.
"If the government uses force ... we will increase the
pressure by stopping the plane wheels from turning," said the
union's president, Damrong Waikanee
