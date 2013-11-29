(Adds police warning of violence, paragraphs 14-15)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Pracha Heriraksapitak
BANGKOK Nov 29 About 1,500 anti-government
protesters forced their way into the compound of Thailand's army
headquarters on Friday, the latest escalation in a city-wide
demonstration seeking to topple Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra.
"We want to know which side the army stands on," shouted one
protester, as others broke through padlocked red iron gates in
Bangkok's historic quarter, waving Thai flags and blowing
whistles.
In another district, about 1,000 people gathered outside the
headquarters of Yingluck's ruling party, shouting "Get out, get
out". Hours later, the protesters dispersed peacefully from both
places.
The invasion of army headquarters deepens a conflict broadly
pitting the urban middle class against the mostly rural
supporters of Yingluck and her brother Thaksin Shinawatra, a
former prime minister who was ousted in a 2006 military coup and
who remains central to Thailand's eight years of on-off turmoil.
The protesters accuse Yingluck of abusing her party's
parliamentary majority to push through laws that strengthen the
behind-the-scenes power of her self-exiled, billionaire brother.
They have rejected her repeated calls for dialogue.
Although the army moved its main command centre to a
military camp in Bangkok's northern suburbs three days ago, the
siege of its grounds by protesters is deeply symbolic and
highlights the military's pivotal role in a country that has
seen 18 successful or attempted coups in the past 80 years.
After forcing open the compound's wrought-iron front gates,
protesters swarmed inside, demanding that Thailand's generals
choose sides. About 100 soldiers stood guard. Hundreds watched
from the balconies of the 19th-century cream-coloured building.
"We want the head of Thailand's armed forces to choose
whether they stand by the government or with the people," Uthai
Yodmanee, a protest leader, said from the back of a truck.
Yingluck has publicly courted Thailand's powerful military,
which has remained neutral in this bout of protests.
"The army wishes all sides to solve the problem with the
country's best interests in mind," said deputy army spokesman
Colonel Winthai Suvaree.
Compare that to 2008, when the military sided with
protesters who helped to topple two Thaksin-allied governments.
In October 2008, after bloody clashes between police and
demonstrators rallying against then-Prime Minister Somchai
Wongsawat, Thaksin's brother-in-law, then-army chief Anupong
Paochinda publicly urged Somchai to step down to take
responsibility for the violence.
Memories of that help explain why Yingluck appears to have
studiously avoided a confrontation during six days of protests
against her government. Police have remained restrained,
separated by gates and razor wire from protesters who at times
pelt them with water bottles and shout insults.
Police, however, braced for violence.
"We have received intelligence reports that there could be
violence tonight and tomorrow," they said in a statement. "We
are increasing security around key government and royal
buildings."
"ABOVE THE LAW"
The protest leader, Suthep Thaugsuban, a deputy prime
minister in the previous government, told thousands of
supporters occupying a state office complex late on Thursday
that "the end game will happen in the next day or two".
Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, former prime minister of
a military-backed government that Yingluck routed in a 2011
election, joined the protests on Friday along with other senior
Democrats including former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij.
"When the government acts above the law, the people no
longer need to respect the government," Korn told a crowd of
thousands in Bangkok's Asoke commercial district.
Korn and other protesters marched to the U.S. embassy and
delivered a letter which he said "explained our political
situation" and emphasised Thailand "has a government that is
acting above court laws".
Yingluck has ruled out resigning or dissolving parliament,
and appears intent on riding out the storm. As tension mounts,
her government has urged supporters and police to avoid
confronting demonstrators, who it says are running out of steam.
"The government will not instigate a violent situation
because that is exactly what Suthep wants," said Udomdet
Rattanasatein, a lawmaker from Yingluck's Puea Thai party.
"We will not be provoked."
Thaksin or his allies have won every election in the past
decade. Yingluck had governed for two years without a major
challenge until last month, when her party tried to ram through
an amnesty bill that would have expunged Thaksin's 2008 graft
conviction and cleared the way for his political comeback.
The Senate rejected it, and Yingluck then shelved it, but
the protests escalated, switching from a campaign against the
amnesty to a bid to bring down the government.
Yingluck's Puea Thai Party received a blow last week when
Thailand's Constitutional Court rejected its proposals to make
the Senate fully elected. That could have strengthened her
government, given her wide support among voters in the heavily
populated north and northeast.
Some party lawmakers say they will not accept the court's
ruling adding that the judiciary had no right to intervene in
the legislative branch. The courts have played a decisive role
in Thailand's recent history and annulled an election won by
Thaksin in 2006, eventually leading to a coup that year.
The ruling party's stance has infuriated anti-government
protesters and opposition party lawmakers who accuse Yingluck of
disobeying the court.
Thaksin's working-class support has ensured parties led by
him, his brother-in-law and now, his sister, have won a decade
of elections. But his opponents attempted to overthrow all those
governments, saying he politicised and bought off the poor with
cheap credit, healthcare and wasteful subsidies.
Among the key protagonists in Thailand's dysfunctional
democracy are those who revile Thaksin's authoritarianism -
conservative generals, aristocrats, big businessmen and royal
advisers - whose accusations of graft and disloyalty to the
monarchy have mobilised Bangkok's middle class.
Thaksin, who now lives mainly in Dubai, has refuted those
accusations.
The demonstrators are gathered at five locations in Bangkok,
three in its historic heart, one on its northern fringe and one
at the Finance Ministry, which they have occupied since Monday.
(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana. Writing by Jason
Szep. Editing by Robert Birsel)