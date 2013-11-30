* Police ask military to help with security
* Crowd attacks people close to pro-government stadium rally
* One killed, at least 10 wounded from the violence -
official
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Martin Petty
BANGKOK, Nov 30 At least one person was shot
dead and 10 were wounded after anti-government protesters
clashed with supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra on Saturday, the first bloodshed in a week of
demonstrations aimed at toppling her administration.
Fighting intensified after anti-government protesters
attacked a bus they believed was full of government "red shirt"
supporters. They also smashed the windshield of a taxi carrying
people wearing red shirts, a pro-government symbol, and beat two
people, one unconscious, police and Reuters witnesses said.
As darkness fell, gunfire erupted outside a sports stadium
in Bangkok's Ramkamhaeng area where about 70,000 red-shirted
supporters of Yingluck and her brother, ousted prime minister
Thaksin Shinawatra, had gathered for a rally.
A gunman fired into Ramkamhaeng University, where hundreds
of anti-government protesters had retreated after trying to
block people from entering the stadium, witnesses said.
It was not immediately known who fired the shots, but the
violence raises the stakes in a conflict that broadly pits
Bangkok's middle class, royalists and business leaders against
the mostly rural, northern supporters of Yingluck and her
billionaire brother Thaksin.
"Students were inside the compound of the university when
all of a sudden a gunman fired several shots through the fence
of the university injuring many students," Attiwat Nakpao,
deputy leader of a Ramkamhaeng University student group, told
local media.
At least five people suffered gunshot wounds, five others
were injured by knives or rocks, and one had been shot dead,
officials at the nearby Ramkamhaeng and the Dr Panya General
Hospital told Reuters.
The U.S. embassy in Bangkok expressed concern about the
rising political tension.
With a Sunday deadline set by demonstrators for the ousting
of the government, police called for military backup to protect
parliament and Yingluck's office, Government House, where
protesters tore down stone and razor wire barriers ahead of a
planned move to occupy it on Sunday.
Demonstrators have started to up the ante and briefly
occupied the headquarters of the army on Friday, urging it to
join them in a complex power struggle centred on the enduring
political influence of Yingluck's billionaire brother, Thaksin.
Those attacked by the crowd were accused of being "red
shirts", ardently loyal supporters of Yingluck and Thaksin, who
gathered in their thousands at the Rajamangala stadium to ward
off any coup attempt against the government.
"Early on in the evening anti-government protesters pulled
at least two red-shirted men from their motorbikes. One guy was
stripped of his shirt. The crowd then burned his shirt while
others kicked him in the chest," said one witness.
"Later on, at the back of the university, students clashed
with red shirt supporters in the neighbourhood," he added. "Some
red shirt supporters threw stones at the students from their
houses. Both sides were armed with sticks and rocks."
Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban told supporters late on
Friday to surround the headquarters of the national and city
police, along with Government House and even a zoo on Sunday.
"We need to break the law a little bit to achieve our
goals," said Suthep, a deputy prime minister in the previous
government, routed by Yingluck in a 2011 election.
POLARISING POPULIST
Thaksin remains intensely polarising. He was removed in a
2006 military coup and convicted two years later of graft, on
charges he calls politically motivated. He is closely entwined
with the government from self-imposed exile, sometimes meeting
with Yingluck's cabinet by webcam.
A crowd of about 2,000 people massed outside state-owned
telecoms companies on Saturday and Suthep has urged his
followers to move on the ministries of labour, foreign affairs,
education and interior. It remains unclear whether he has the
numbers to besiege multiple government offices.
National Security Chief Paradorn Pattanathabutr told Reuters
Government House or the police headquarters would not be seized.
Seventeen battalions of 150 soldiers each, along with 180
military police, all unarmed, will reinforce security on Sunday,
said the Centre for the Administration of Peace and Order.
Suthep has called for a "people's council", which would
select "good people" to lead the country, effectively suspending
Thailand's democratic system. Yingluck has rejected that step as
unconstitutional and has repeatedly ruled out a snap election.
The protesters have accused the government of acting
unlawfully, after senior members of the ruling Puea Thai Party
refused to accept a Nov. 20 Constitutional Court ruling that
rejected their proposal for a fully elected Senate, which would
have boosted the party's electoral clout. Puea Thai says the
judiciary has no right to intervene in the legislative branch.
The ruling casts a spotlight on Thailand's politicised
courts, which annulled an election won by Thaksin in 2006 on a
technicality and later dissolved his Thai Rak Thai Party for
electoral fraud. Its next incarnation, the People's Power Party,
suffered the same fate. Nearly 150 executives of both parties
were banned for five years.
Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, a former prime minister,
said Yingluck had "acted above the law" by rejecting the
Constitutional Court ruling.
Chaturon Chaisang, education minister and a close ally of
Thaksin, said those accusations lacked rationale.
"The government, the prime minister and the cabinet have
said nothing about accepting or not accepting the Constitutional
Court decision," Chaturon told Reuters, adding that any attempts
to use the courts to try to topple the government were unlikely
to succeed this time.
The protests are the biggest since red-shirted Thaksin
supporters paralysed Bangkok in April-May 2010 in a period of
unrest that ended with a military crackdown in which 91 people,
mostly Thaksin supporters, were killed.
