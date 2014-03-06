By Robert Birsel
| BANGKOK, March 6
BANGKOK, March 6 A prominent member of
Thailand's Indian community is fighting efforts to force him out
the country for joining anti-government protests and appealed on
Thursday to King Bhumibol Adulyadej for help in finding justice.
Publishing company owner Satish Sehgal was born in what is
now Pakistan in 1943 and came to Thailand as a five-year-old
boy. Thailand has been his home ever since but he has never
taken citizenship.
"I am not going anywhere, this is my home," Sehgal told
Reuters in an interview in an upmarket Bangkok hotel coffee
shop. "India is my country of birth but this is my home."
Sehgal is an ardent royalist, and says it was his
appreciation for what the king has done for the Thai people, and
for Thailand's minorities, that drew him into the protests aimed
at ousting Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
His case touches on some of the underlying and largely
unspoken tensions in Thai politics.
The protesters are drawn from Bangkok's middle class and
royalist establishment.
Yingluck was swept to power in a 2011 election by the
supporters of her brother, ousted former premier Thaksin
Shinawatra, who won passionate loyalty in the rural north and
northeast with policies aimed at helping the poor.
Critics of Thaksin, a former telecoms tycoon, see him as a
crony capitalist who has used his wealth to buy elections since
2001. They also accuse him of disrespecting the monarchy.
Thaksin denies that and Yingluck has gone out of her way to
show her loyalty. But nevertheless, the government's enemies
have, usually with just innuendo, raised questions about
Thaksin's attitude towards the monarchy.
"I DON'T KNOW WHAT THEY THINK"
A slim man with grey hair and three telephones buzzing and
beeping on a table in front of him, Sehgal denies any political
affiliation and defends his participation in the protests and
his speeches at rallies extolling the king.
"Whatever I have done is because I feel I owe the Thai
people and His Majesty the King," Sehgal said, emotion briefly
choking his words.
Sehgal said he told rallies that everyone loves the king:
ethnic Chinese, ethnic Indian and "farang", or Westerners.
"But there are some Thais, I don't know what they think," he
said, citing his speech.
Sehgal knows Thaksin, says he acted as an adviser for
members of Thaksin's government and travelled with him twice on
delegations to India. He declines to say what he thinks of him
now.
Chalerm Yoobumrung, the government minister overseeing a
state of emergency, told reporters on Thursday Sehgal had led
protesters to government buildings that resulted in damage.
"If Satish didn't do anything, why would I be deporting
him?" Chalerm asked.
Sehgal says he did take part in a protest at a government
building but denies breaking any law. He said he had heard
little directly from the authorities but understood that his
residence permit was being cancelled.
His lawyer presented a petition for justice with the Royal
Household earlier on Thursday.
"All the allegations are totally unfounded. This is
harassment," Sehgal said. "I've done no wrong. I'm going to
fight."
(Editing by Nick Macfie)