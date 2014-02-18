* Depositors upset by loan that may have been used by govt
* Govt farm bank needs funds for controversial rice scheme
* Savings Bank is sound - central bank and banking analyst
(Adds comment from central bank, customers)
By Orathai Sriring and Pairat Temphairojana
BANGKOK, Feb 18 A revolt by depositors caused
Thailand's Government Savings Bank (GSB) to beat a hasty retreat
on Tuesday and scrap a loan it had made to a state farm bank
that could have been used to prop up a politically controversial
rice-buying programme.
The central bank said the GSB was in a strong financial
position and the withdrawals had in no way undermined it.
The GSB said on Sunday it had lent 5 billion baht ($155
million) to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural
Cooperatives (BAAC), which manages the government's rice
programme and has all but run out of money to pay farmers.
Some depositors, either worried the loan could somehow
destabilise the bank or unwilling to see their money used to
help the government, lined up to take out cash this week.
An unusually high 30 billion baht, 1.6 percent of deposits,
was withdrawn on Monday, although 10 billion was also put in.
GSB Chairwoman Choojira Kongkaeow told reporters on Tuesday
that the bank was calling back the loan and had also cancelled a
credit line for 20 billion baht to the farm bank.
"The bank's board and executives as well as the union met
and came up with resolutions to restore confidence of depositors
and to give the facts to people and let them decide," she said.
At one branch in Bangkok's Sathorn district, a note was
taped to the door.
"The Government Savings Bank has stopped giving loans to the
BAAC and has asked for its money back already," it read.
"So we urge customers not to worry and not to withdraw money
from the bank: the bank will take good care of your money."
Salinee Wangtal, an assistant governor at the Bank of
Thailand, told Reuters the GSB had enough cash to satisfy anyone
wanting to withdraw their savings.
"I'm confident the GSB can manage this. It's a big state
bank, with a strong position and good profits," she said.
She is a customer of the bank and, as a show of confidence,
had just deposited some money with it.
PRESIDENT RESIGNS
Woravit Chailimpamontri, the GSB's president, said he had
submitted his resignation, taking responsibility for the loan.
On Monday, he had told a news conference that most of the
withdrawals had been from branches in Bangkok and the south,
areas where opposition to the government is strong.
Protesters have been trying to topple Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra since November. Bangkok's middle class is
particularly incensed by the rice scheme, considered to be
riddled with corruption and a waste of taxpayers' money.
"The run on deposits at GSB showed that depositors do not
agree with the bank's policy to support the government. But
eventually, I think people will realise the GSB has a strong
position and is guaranteed by the government," said Monchai
Jaturanpinyo, a banking analyst at CIMB Securities (Thailand).
Some savers were still making a political point on Tuesday.
"I'm withdrawing money as a symbolic statement to show I
don't like what the government is doing with its corruption,"
said Tawat Sanmontri, 55, at the branch in Sathorn.
People were lining up to get into another branch at
Chamchuree Square in the late afternoon.
"I will be closing my account today because I am worried
about my money. I gave my trust to the bank but they made me
lose faith recently because of what the government did to the
farmers," said Daranee Popar, 73, a customer for decades.
Some people were supporting the bank, however, notably
Panthongtae Shinawatra, son of Thaksin Shinawatra, a former
premier who was ousted by the army in 2006 but is widely seen as
the power behind his sister Yingluck, the current premier.
A posting on his Facebook page showed him, wearing a red
shirt like Thaksin's loyal supporters, depositing what he said
was just over 11 million baht ($341,000) in a Government Savings
Bank account. He urged other people to do the same.
($1 = 32.2700 baht)
