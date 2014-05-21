BANGKOK May 21 Thai stocks edged slightly higher in early trade on Wednesday after weakness at the opening bell that followed falls the previous day following the imposition of martial law.

The SET index opened down 0.1 percent after a 1.1 percent drop on Tuesday, when foreign investors offloaded a net 8.3 billion baht ($255 million) of stock, their biggest sales in almost six months.

At 0318 GMT it was up 0.14 percent.

Domestic institutions and retail investors bought shares on Tuesday. Some locals are taking the view that the army's move could help the country resolve the prolonged political crisis.

($1 = 32.5350 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)