BANGKOK May 23 Television screens went blue and
up flashed the army's emblem, normal programming stopped and
Thailand held its breath. For anyone looking forward to their
favourite show, it was going to be a long wait.
Half-an-hour later - around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday - army
chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha appeared on all channels and
said the army was taking control of government so Thailand could
"be at peace again".
One of the first actions taken by the generals now running
the country was to impose sweeping censorship across the media.
The crackdown on the media appeared to be more vigorous than
after the last of Thailand's frequent coups, in 2006, perhaps,
according to some observers, due to greater opposition to the
army's action and a more defiant "blogosphere" online.
"Measures became more aggressive after the coup announcement
and now critical opinions are not allowed to be published,
broadcast or circulated," said a television presenter at a
state-run station, who declined to be named for fear of breaking
the law. "The military have threatened prosecution for any
defiance."
Prayuth's announcement was followed by bulletins from the
army's own channel, interspersed with patriotic martial music.
Radio and television stations were ordered to suspend normal
programming and air only military broadcasts and official
content. Media outlets that tried live streaming online through
YouTube channels were soon closed.
The blackout extended to foreign broadcasters including CNN,
the BBC and Aljazeera. By mid-afternoon on Friday, none were
back on air.
NO STRANGERS TO CENSORSHIP
Thai journalists are no strangers to censorship. Despite an
often raucous media, Thailand has draconian lese-majeste laws
designed to protect the monarchy and frequently ranks near the
bottom of press freedom indexes.
But reporters and editors are bristling at the new
restrictions.
"Now who's backwards? Thailand or Myanmar?" asked one local
print reporter. Neighbouring Myanmar scrapped media censorship
just two years ago after decades of military rule.
Soon after the coup a local journalist wearing a green media
arm band issued by the Thai Journalists Association stood
defiantly next to khaki-clad soldiers with red duct tape placed
in a cross sign over her mouth.
When the state-owned Thai Public Broadcast Service tried to
stream news online the army shut it down. Soldiers escorted the
station's deputy director, Wanchai Tantiwithayapitak, out of the
building and detained him for hours before he was released,
according to local news reports.
The coup follows nearly seven months of unrest, the latest
chapter in a decade-long crisis that has seen supporters of
former premier Thaksin Shinawatra and protesters drawn from
Bangkok's middle class and conservative establishment taking
turns to try to bring down governments they oppose.
Twenty-eight people have been killed in politically related
violence since protests flared up in November, although the
demonstrations had been largely contained to a handful of rally
sites in and around the capital. By Friday, the rallies had been
dispersed.
Until Tuesday, when Prayuth had declared martial law, both
pro and anti-government camps had their own television stations
broadcasting around the clock. The anti-government People's
Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) group broadcast rambling
speeches from its leader, Suthep Thaugsuban, while
pro-government "red shirts" aired rallies and news conferences.
Both were accused of disseminating hate speech and silenced.
The army also warned Thais against using social media to
incite violence or "make the situation worse" and established a
special unit to monitor it.
But the military said it would not block social network
sites including Twitter and Facebook. Hashtags such as
#ThailandCoup and #ThaiCoup were trending as locals and
expatriates shared updates on developments.
Censorship of print media has been less specific and most
dailies carried articles with commentary challenging army rule.
The military has authority to ban the publication, distribution
and sale of information it deems inflammatory or distorted.
At Kinokuniya, a bookstore in Bangkok's Siam Paragon
shopping mall, employees said they had received an internal
order on Monday to remove copies of eight books from the
shelves, including some about Thailand's political divisions.
Not everyone opposed the military clampdown.
"If the army didn't do this Thailand's problems would have
gone on. My friends and I cheered the news and sang along to the
military songs on television," said Narissa Longsiri, an office
worker from Bangkok who took part in anti-government rallies.
"The only way hate speech and propaganda was going to end
was with drastic measures."
