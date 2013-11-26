BANGKOK Nov 26 Protesters are bedding down on
plastic sheets in its grand reception area. Some bathe in the
well-kept garden or hang laundry from its potted plants.
But Thailand's Finance Ministry insists it still runs
despite thousands of demonstrators occupying its buildings.
As political tension rises in Bangkok, protesters seeking to
topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra settled in at the
Finance Ministry on Tuesday for a second day.
Most bureaucrats left on Monday when the protesters stormed
in, waving flags and blowing whistles. But a determined few
stayed behind, including those at the all-important revenue
department.
"Today we work normally in the office," said a Revenue
Department officer.
Very little is normal, however, about the besieged ministry
in Bangkok's government district.
Not all its seven buildings have power. Protesters flicked
the switch on a transformer outside the main building to shut
off the lights shortly before entering on Monday.
Many senior civil servants retreated to a back-up office at
a central business district building.
"Key officials are still working as normal from our backup
office," Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong told Reuters. "So
there will be no impact on the fiscal budget and important
functions."
There was no imminent threat to auctions of government
bonds, which are handled by the Bank of Thailand. One of its
officials said an auction of 5 billion baht ($160 million) of
government bonds on Wednesday would be conducted as usual.
Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban, until recently a senior
Democrat Party politician, told Reuters on Tuesday that the
demonstration "might be longer" than the three days originally
planned. He has camped overnight in the building.
The Finance Ministry protesters seem to be taking that news
seriously. They form human chains beneath pick-up trucks to
unload hundreds of packs of drinking water.
In scenes more like a rock festival than a revolution,
electricity generators have been set up in the parking lot to
power the stage lights and sound system. They also recharge the
cellphones which protesters use to shoot "selfies" in front of
the ministry's official bird-of-paradise seal.
"EAT FOR FREE"
Direk Sutthikong, 54, an ebullient clothes merchant from the
southern city of Ranong, is camped out on plastic sheets in the
ministry's reception area.
Direk spent the previous night on the hard floor with his
sister, his grown-up daughter and dozens of other protesters,
who he said had everything they needed. Makeshift canteens
dispense food and water donated by well-wishers.
"Anything you want to eat, you can eat for free, even ice
cream," he said.
The doors to the reception are flanked by two garland-draped
elephant statues which watch over dozens of pairs of shoes and
sandals. Protesters go barefoot inside the building, as they
would in one of Bangkok's myriad Buddhist temples.
Most of the building is still out of bounds, say protesters,
who are camped out in sheltered hallways and stairways between
the compound's buildings.
In the well-kept garden, women in sarongs wash themselves
beneath a hosepipe. Toilets are provided on a bus parked outside
the gates, said Direk, although the whiff of urine emanates from
the ministry's darker corners.
Finance Minister Kittirat said he was worried the closure,
however, would hurt investor confidence. "There will be some
impact on the economy in the current quarter if the situation
continues," he said.
Thailand's economy, Southeast Asia's second largest, has
already slowed this year due to weak exports and subdued
domestic demand. The state planning agency said growth could be
just 1 percent in the final quarter from a year
earlier.
A large number of Finance Ministry bureaucrats sympathise
with the protesters, who are aligned with the elite-backed
opposition Democrat Party.
"Some people were very happy to let the protesters in," said
an official in the Public Debt Management Office who declined to
be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the
media. "Thailand is decidedly split right now and most people at
the Finance Ministry side with the protesters."
The official said there would be no immediate impact on
civil-servant salaries, unless the protests were prolonged.
"They were filed three to four days ago. If this continues,
there will be an impact on December salaries."
"If they close other ministries down its game over for the
government," he said.
The protesters occupying the ministry come from all walks of
life, said Manoonsak Tantiwat, 63, formerly a senior official at
the nearby Environment Ministry.
"They are doctors, farmers, engineers," said Manoonsak, who
wore a whistle around his neck, which the protesters blow to
signal their opposition. "People are waking up."
He said occupying the ministry was symbolic, since it
controlled the money of a government he said was "the most
corrupt in my lifetime". As night fell, hundreds more protesters
arrived on tuk-tuks and motorbikes, undeterred by downpours.
Also at the ministry to support the protesters was Sombat
Thamrongthanyawong, a prominent academic. He said it was hard to
tell how long the occupation would last.
"But the longer they stay, the more support they'll get," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana and Pracha
Hariraksapitak; Editing by Jason Szep and Robert Birsel)