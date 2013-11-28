BRIEF-Guangdong Ellington Electronics Technology says FY 2016 dividend payment
April 13Guangdong Ellington Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
BANGKOK Nov 28 Anti-government protesters cut electricity at Thailand's national police headquarters and an adjacent police hospital in Bangkok on Thursday, a Reuters witness said, intensifying a demonstration aimed at toppling the prime minister.
"I confirm the protesters pulled down several electricity cables outside the police headquarters. We are now on back-up electricity, we are using a generator. Electricity at the police general hospital has also been affected," Anucha Romyanan, deputy national police spokesman, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Annie Chenaphun; Writing by Jason Szep; Editing by Robert Birsel)
April 13Guangdong Ellington Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned power plant construction company PT Citra Kusuma Perdana a National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(idn)' with a Stable Outlook. The rating benefits from the steady financial profile of PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC) as CKP's sole rental counterparty. The future cash flows that CKP will receive from the power plants are highly visible as they are based on a long-term contract with fixed