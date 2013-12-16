BANGKOK Dec 16 Boonyot Chaiyakhan has been a
security guard at the Siri Sathorn hotel in the Thai capital,
Bangkok, for three years. This month, he says, has been one of
the quietest since he started.
"It's because of the protests. Normally the hotel would be
buzzing but the Japanese tourists are staying away," he said.
Anti-government protests are into their second month and,
even if the number of demonstrators has gone down, the crisis is
far from over.
It is still certain to be a record year for tourism in 2013
after a jump in the number of Chinese visitors, but the
December-February high season may prove a disappointment.
Famed for its gilded temples and powder-white beaches,
Thailand attracted a record 22 million visitors in 2012 and has
proved resilient in the past to political turmoil.
But at least 39 countries have issued travel warnings and
the tourist authority says prolonged protests would push
arrivals down 1.3 percent from an expected 26.1 million in 2013
to 25.8 million.
"We're expecting minimal impact on revenue from tourism this
year but are monitoring in case the situation becomes similar to
anti-government protests in 2010," said Ranit Tokrisna, a
spokeswoman for the ever-optimistic Tourism Authority of
Thailand.
More than 90 people were killed in protests in Bangkok in
April and May 2010.
Thailand's airport operator said on Monday passenger numbers
had fallen 2 percent over the past couple of months compared
with 2012.
"I took a business trip in mid-November before the protests
heated up and immigration lines stretched as far as the eye
could see," said Grissarin Chungsiriwat, an editor at a
publishing company. "On my way back from a second trip at the
start of December, the immigration hall was empty."
CANCELLATIONS
The rallies have been largely peaceful but in one episode at
the end of November five people were killed in clashes between
pro- and anti-government groups in eastern Bangkok.
Protesters seeking to overthrow the government of Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra have vowed to fight on even though
she has called an election for Feb. 2. They want an overhaul of
the electoral system and other reforms that would take months.
The protesters have their main base in the city's historic
quarter, not far from the Grand Palace and the Temple of the
Emerald Buddha.
The Thai Hotels Association, which represents about 800
hotels, said 27 hotels surveyed in Bangkok had reported a total
of about 25,000 rooms cancelled for December.
Supawan Tanomkietipume, chairwoman of its marketing
department, said hotels in Bangkok were seeing a 15 percent drop
in occupancy compared with the same period last year.
Analysts say Thailand's tourist-friendly image could suffer
in the long term, hurting a sector that accounts for 8-10
percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
"Tourism is showing gradual signs of weakness and past
estimates indicate that a 1 percent drop in tourism corresponds
to 0.1 percent of GDP," said Christian Lewis, a Southeast Asia
specialist at political risk consultants Eurasia Group.
Not everyone is complaining.
At a protest site by Democracy Monument, Naputt Sayasit, a
32-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, has been busy taking
protesters, journalists and the occasional backpacker around on
his metallic pink Honda motorbike.
"I pick up tourists who get dropped off near the protest
site by taxis that can't pass through and take them to their
hostel in Khao San. I can charge whatever I want," he said,
referring to the Khao San Road backpacking centre.
"Business is good," he said, grinning from ear to ear.
