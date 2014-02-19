* Court endorses emergency rule; warns against dispersing
peaceful protests
* About 3,000 protesters rally at prime minister's temporary
HQ
* Army spokesman urges both sides to avoid confrontation
* Election Commission to try to re-run some disrupted
polling on March 2
(Updates with court ruling, police comment, Election
Commission)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat
BANGKOK, Feb 19 A Thai court endorsed on
Wednesday Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's declaration of a
state of emergency, a day after five people were killed in
gunbattles in Bangkok, but warned the government not to use it
to disperse peaceful protesters.
The country's police chief said the court ruling would not
affect the security operation, but added that there were no
plans to retake more protest sites after Tuesday's "Peace for
Bangkok Mission" saw the deadliest clashes since anti-government
demonstrations began in November.
Yingluck, seen by opponents as a proxy for her brother,
ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, has been working from
a Defence Ministry compound in north Bangkok since the protests
forced her to vacate her Government House offices.
Protesters who want to drive her from office and eradicate
Thaksin's influence surrounded the building on Wednesday, but
there were no clashes with troops standing guard and Yingluck
and other ministers stayed away.
The Civil Court in Bangkok dismissed a case brought by
protest leaders who wanted a 60-day state of emergency announced
last month declared illegal, but added that the government was
"not allowed to use clauses in the state of emergency to
disperse the protests".
The protests are the latest instalment of an eight-year
political battle broadly pitting the Bangkok middle class and
royalist establishment against the mostly rural supporters of
Yingluck and Thaksin.
Problems continue to mount for Yingluck, after an
anti-corruption agency filed charges against her over a soured
rice subsidy scheme that has stoked middle-class anger and left
hundreds of thousands of farmers, her natural backers, unpaid.
Shares in Thai property developer SC Asset Corp fell
more than 4 percent after protesters said they would target
assets linked to her wealthy family. The Shinawatra's own about
60 percent of SC Asset.
STATE OF EMERGENCY
The state of emergency, which covers Bangkok and surrounding
provinces, allows security agencies to impose curfews, detain
suspects without charge, censor media, ban political gatherings
of more than five people and declare areas off-limits.
"This court ruling means we can't disperse protesters but we
were never intending to anyway," national police chief Adul
Saengsingkaew told Reuters.
"We are trying to arrest people who have arrest warrants,
including leaders of the protest movement, and our strategy is
to ask for protest sites back through negotiations."
A spokesman for the military, which has said it would
intervene if police were unable to maintain security in the
capital, appealed for both sides to avoid confrontation.
"Our strategy has not changed and is still to provide
support to police," Colonel Werachon Sukondhapatipak told
Reuters. "We have no intention of deploying extra troops. If the
government needs extra help with security, it has to ask us and
so far it has not asked for reinforcements."
The military has remained aloof from the latest crisis, but
has a long history of intervening in politics.
VIOLENCE FLARED
Violence flared on Tuesday as police made their most
determined effort since the start of the protests to reclaim
sites around government buildings occupied for weeks. One police
officer and four protesters were killed by gunfire.
Police said they came under attack from gunfire and
grenades. Protest leaders accused police of opening fire on
demonstrators.
Tarit Pengdith, head of the Department of Special
Investigation, Thailand's equivalent of the FBI, insisted on
Wednesday that security forces had not used live ammunition.
"The pictures you saw of police holding guns, those guns are
used to fire rubber bullets only," he told a news conference.
News footage from the protests mostly showed police using
shotguns that can fire rubber bullets. A few officers also
carried military-style rifles, although it was unclear from
footage whether these were fired.
Thai politics has been gripped by growing paralysis since
Yingluck called a snap election in December.
Disruption by protesters meant voting could not be completed
in the Feb. 2 poll, leaving Yingluck at the head of an enfeebled
caretaker administration amid uncertainty over when a new
government can be installed.
The Election Commission said it would try to hold elections
on March 2 in five provinces where voting was disrupted. The
commission will ask the Constitutional Court to rule on what to
do with 28 districts in the south where candidates were unable
to register.
Demonstrators accuse Yingluck's billionaire brother Thaksin
of nepotism and corruption and say that, prior to being toppled
in a 2006 coup, he used taxpayers' money for populist subsidies
and easy loans that have bought him the loyalty of millions in
the populous north and northeast.
The protesters, who are still blocking major intersections
in central Bangkok, want to suspend what they say is a fragile
democracy under Thaksin's control and eliminate his influence by
altering electoral arrangements.
Adding to the crisis, a flagship rice programme that paid
farmers way above the market rate has proved ruinously expensive
and the caretaker government lacks the power to keep funding it.
A state bank had to cancel a loan that might have helped
prop up the scheme in the face of a revolt by depositors who
began pulling their money out.
Three Government Savings Bank branches in Bangkok contacted
by Reuters on Wednesday morning said they were no longer seeing
unusual numbers of customers withdrawing funds.
Thailand's anti-corruption body began an investigation last
month into the rice scheme and said on Tuesday it was filing
charges against Yingluck. She was summoned to hear the charges
on Feb. 27.
(Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Robert Birsel)