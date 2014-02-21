* Some farmers have waited months for payment for rice
* Farmers' movement separate to anti-government protests
* Moody's says unrest will not undermine Thailand's rating
(Adds share prices, details of bond-selling scheme)
By Pairat Temphairojana and Panarat Thepgumpanat
BANGKOK, Feb 21 Thai farmers, angry at not being
paid under a rice subsidy scheme, called off a protest tractor
drive to Bangkok's main airport on Friday after an assurance
they would get their money, some welcome news for Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra.
The subsidy programme was among the populist policies
pioneered by Yingluck's billionaire brother, Thaksin Shinawatra,
a former prime minister central to a conflict that has divided
Thais for years and triggered protests, violent at times, that
have paralysed parts of the capital for weeks.
The farmers had said they wanted to make a symbolic protest,
with no plans to block air traffic as in 2008, when protesters
forced Bangkok's two main airports to close.
Former member of parliament Chada Thaiseth, speaking for the
farmers gathered in Ayutthaya province, said they had been
assured of payment.
"The government will make payment next week. The farmers
will head back now and will see whether the government will pay
as promised," he told Reuters. "If it isn't delivered, we will
return."
He said payments would be made via the state-owned Bank for
Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives from next week.
The government said it would sell bonds to pay for the rice,
but that it would take seven or eight weeks for the sale to
start, a move likely to prompt criticism that it is acting
beyond its remit.
Yingluck has headed a caretaker government with limited
spending powers since calling a snap election in December.
Voting this month was disrupted by her opponents, and it could
be months before a new government can be installed.
But in further good news for Yingluck, Moody's Investors
Service affirmed Thailand's government bond rating at Baa1 with
a stable outlook.
"Moody's affirmation is based on the view that Thailand's
credit fundamentals have withstood the political turbulence in
the country since the September 2006 coup," it said, referring
to Thaksin's overthrow by the army.
"The stable rating outlook reflects the expectation that the
recent resurgence in political infighting in Bangkok will not
undermine Thailand's credit strengths to a material degree."
RICE STOCKPILE
The much-maligned rice programme is critical to Yingluck's
support base in the poorer north and northeast.
Generous subsidies for farmers were a centrepiece of the
platform that swept her to power in 2011, but they have left
Thailand with vast stockpiles of rice and a bill it is
struggling to fund.
Opposition leaders say the scheme is riven with graft.
Losses to the taxpayer, estimated at 200 billion baht ($6
billion) a year, have fuelled urban anger with Yingluck.
She and her government are being investigated by an
anti-corruption panel for alleged irregularities in the subsidy
scheme.
The farmers' anger over not being paid and the investigation
into the subsidy programme come as Yingluck faces a campaign of
street protests to oust her that has been going on for nearly
four months.
Four protesters and a police officer were killed on Tuesday
when police attempted to reclaim protest sites near government
buildings that have been occupied for weeks.
The protesters want to stamp out what they see as the malign
influence of Thaksin, regarded by many as the real power behind
the government. This week they targeted businesses linked to the
Shinawatra family, sending their stock prices lower.
Property developer SC Asset Corp has lost almost 10
percent since Wednesday and mobile handset distributor M-Link
Asia Corp has lost 12 percent.
The protests are the latest instalment of an eight-year
political battle broadly pitting the Bangkok middle class and
royalist establishment against the mostly rural supporters of
Yingluck and Thaksin.
Demonstrators accuse Thaksin of nepotism and corruption and
say that, prior to being toppled by the army, he used taxpayers'
money for populist subsidies such as the rice scheme and easy
loans that bought him the loyalty of millions.
(Additional reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat, Pracha
Hariraksapitak and Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Nick Macfie;
Editing by Alan Raybould and Ron Popeski)