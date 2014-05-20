BANGKOK May 20 Thailand's largest industrial
land developer, Amata Corp, said it was worried that
foreign investors could halt investments in Thailand after the
implementation of martial law.
Several clients had already delayed signing contracts to buy
land after the country's political crisis escalated, chief
marketing officer Viboon Kromadit told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We are monitoring how things develop after the announcement
of martial law. If there are negative signs, foreign investors
may stop investments. This will make it more difficult to
recover," Viboon said.
Thailand's army declared martial law on Tuesday to restore
order after six months of anti-government protests that have
left the country without a proper functioning government, but
denied that it was staging a military coup.
Amata, which houses production bases for car maker BMW and
tyre maker Bridgestone Corp, is a bellwether for
foreign investor sentiment towards Thailand. Japanese car makers
are among its biggest clients.
