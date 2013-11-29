By Martin Petty
| BANGKOK
BANGKOK Nov 29 As anti-government protests roil
Bangkok, the president of Thailand's largest petrochemical
company is already seeing scattered disruptions to business.
"We have taken into account the possibility of prolonged
political problems and we think it could hurt our businesses
next year," said Bowon Vongsinudom, president of PTT Global
Chemical Pcl after days of protests including the
occupation of the Finance Ministry since Monday.
While Thailand's economy, Southeast Asia's second largest,
typically shows remarkable resilience to political turbulence,
there are factors this time around that suggest the unrest could
exacerbate already softening business conditions.
Consumer spending has slumped this year and exports, worth
60 percent of Thailand's $366 billion economy, are flagging amid
weak global demand. The government had pinned its hopes on
offsetting those losses with record 22.3 percent growth from
January to October in tourism, a sector accounting for 9 percent
of gross domestic product (GDP), and big infrastructure
spending.
That could be wishful thinking.
Images of streets crammed with whistle-blowing demonstrators
seeking to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra jar with
"Amazing Thailand" tourist advertisements. About 16 billion baht
($497.82 million) has been lost through holiday cancellations
this month alone, just as peak season begins, says the Tourism
Ministry.
The protests could also add to delays in the injection of 2
trillion baht into the economy through infrastructure projects
that have been on ice for months, bogged down in legal limbo
from an opposition party challenge.
"Real concerns come via further delays in infrastructure
spending and impact on tourism, the two most likely drivers of
Thai GDP next year," Credit Suisse economist Santitarn
Sathirathai wrote in a research note.
"These two components are likely to be sensitive to
political and government stability," he said, adding that a snap
election could return a weaker coalition that would struggle
even more to push through big spending plans.
Thailand's baht currency, now the fourth-weakest in
Asia, is another factor. Even before the protests, it looked
vulnerable to the U.S Federal Reserve's expected winding down of
its $85 billion a month monetary stimulus measures.
The monthly correlation between the baht and 2-year U.S.
Treasury yields has been at record highs, which means
the currency already looks ripe for a fall when the Fed eases
its stimulus measures. So foreign investors who poured into
Thailand over the past six months as they avoided more troubled
markets such as Indonesia and India now have two reasons to
leave: higher U.S. rates and domestic political concern.
TEFLON THAILAND
Political turmoil isn't always a drag on Thailand's economy
which has weathered eight years of on-off turmoil that has seen
governments toppled, protesters shot, buildings and buses set
ablaze, and airports and shopping malls seized by demonstrators.
Each time, Thailand's financial markets typically swoon and
rebound.
The bloodiest political violence in a generation erupted in
April and May 2010, but foreign inflows nearly doubled that
year; stocks rocketed 40.6 percent and the economy
bounded ahead by 7.8 percent, its best growth in 15 years.
Private investment jumped 14 percent and exports rose nearly 30
percent.
Tourists returned to Thai beaches in near-record numbers, up
12 percent that year.
"The majority of foreign investments are not in Bangkok,"
says Teeranan Srihong, president of Kasikornbak Pcl,
referring to the manufacturers at the heart of Thailand's
economy whose factories stud surrounding provinces.
"Thailand will be an attractive destination for foreign
investors over the long term."
There's a nickname for the phenomenon: "Teflon Thailand".
"Those who follow Thailand are aware how it has bounced back
and right now, I don't see any major negative impact," said
Rahul Bajoria, an economist at Barclays Capital in Singapore,
referring to six days of anti-government demonstrations.
But Bajoria acknowledges there are some risks.
"If there's an escalation or a snap election called, then it
would create uncertainty that would certainly make people edgy
for a while," he said.
BLEAK DATA
Thailand's latest economic data - a snapshot of the economy
before the protests - have been largely worse than economists
expected, with factory output declining for a seventh successive
month in October, down 4.08 percent from a year earlier and a
month-to-month decline of 0.85 percent.
Exports fell 0.7 percent in October from a year earlier and
the central bank on Wednesday cut its 2013 GDP growth forecast
to 3 percent, from a scaled down 3.7 percent seen last month.
Its surprise quarter-point interest rate cut to 2.25 percent
stretched the baht's losses to 0.3 percent to a 10-week
low of 32.10 to the dollar on Wednesday and economists expect a
further weakening as foreign capital outflows speed up.
Foreign investors sold a net $1.5 billion in Thai shares
this month. But these pressures were well in place before the
protests took hold.
Viboon Komadit, chief marketing officer at Amata Corporation
, which runs Thailand's biggest industrial zone, said
investors were prepared to weather political storms.
"We've been through Thai political turmoil for years,"
Viboon told Reuters. "The international community will
understand, political volatility is part of development under a
democratic system."