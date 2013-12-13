BANGKOK Dec 14 Chitpas Bhirombhakdi is heiress
to a $2.6 billion family fortune and, according to high-society
magazine Thailand Tatler, one of Bangkok's "most eligible young
ladies". She can also handle tear gas and ride a tractor.
On Dec. 2, as anti-government demonstrations in Bangkok
turned violent, the 27-year-old climbed aboard a front-loader
brought in by protesters to break down police barricades.
Chitpas, whose family owns the Boon Rawd Brewery that makes
Singha Beer, had dismounted the machine long before police
pelted it with rubber bullets and gas canisters. But her gung-ho
act showed how members of Thailand's most celebrated families
are discarding all past pretence of neutrality to hit the
streets in the hope of toppling Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra.
Along with their wealth and privilege, these elite
protesters share a declarative love of Thailand's aging King
Bhumibol Adulyadej and an abhorrence for Yingluck and her
brother Thaksin, a billionaire ex-prime minister ousted by a
2006 military coup, whom they accuse of corruption and abuse of
power.
For many in Bangkok's high society, anti-government rallies
have supplemented - if not quite replaced - customary haunts in
posh hotels and restaurants, although only a dwindling hardcore
of less privileged protesters sleeps rough on the street.
While visiting the main protest site at Democracy Monument,
Naphalai Areesorn, editor of Thailand Tatler, said she bumped
into a than phuying - the Thai equivalent of a dame - and others
with royally-bestowed titles.
"People you would normally see in the society pages were out
there," she said. "All the people from big families used to be
called the silent minority. Well, they're not silent anymore."
Banks, construction companies and other big Thai businesses
have often openly supported Thaksin-backed parties or the
opposition Democrats, said prominent Thailand scholar Chris
Baker. "What is different is seeing these figures at
demonstrations," he said.
They are drawn in part by what they regard as a moral
crusade against what protest leaders call the "evil" Thaksin.
"These are 'good' demos, so old constraints are removed," said
Baker.
Many of their demands - for example, for greater government
transparency - should appeal even to traditional supporters of
Yingluck's government, which faces growing discontent from
farmers over an opaque and wasteful rice subsidy scheme.
But their disdain for Thaksin loyalists is unlikely to
impress many of the nearly 16 million people who voted Yingluck
into office by a landslide in 2011, or heal a country already
riven by class, wealth and politics.
CORPORATE PROTESTS
Chitpas is a Democrat spokeswoman and a staunch royalist who
last year campaigned in favour of Thailand's harsh lèse majesté
laws.
When the protests grew violent, with police firing tear gas
to stop people over-running government buildings, she worked as
a volunteer medic. Her Instagram page shows her washing out the
eyes of gas-stricken compatriots.
"I saw more people getting hurt," she said. "My gut feeling
was I wanted to be there to help out." The front-loader driver
was knocked unconscious by a rubber bullet, she said.
Another prominent Thai hitting the streets was real estate
tycoon Srivara Issara, who along with her husband Songkran runs
Charn Issara Development PLC. She led her own protest
march from her company's Bangkok headquarters to the nearby
offices of the ruling Puea Thai Party.
Srivara claims no party affiliation. "I really hate
politics," she said. Her march was inspired by her disgust for
Thaksin ("that runaway criminal") and her faith in protest
leader Suthep, a former Democrat politician.
A friend in the PR business helped her dream up a protest
slogan: "Moral righteousness comes above democracy". Srivara
publicised the march through Facebook and by personally handing
out leaflets in the street the night before.
Thousands of people joined her peaceful rally, which she saw
as an extension of Charn Issara's corporate social
responsibility programme. "It's our duty to do something good
for the country," she said.
TAKING A STAND
Others are more wary about involving their companies.
Among the 100,000-plus protesters on Bangkok's streets on
Dec. 9 was Petch Osathanugrah, who along with his brother Ratch
has an estimated fortune of $630 million. They own the energy
drinks producer Osotspa and 51 percent of Shiseido Thailand.
"It was time to take a stand," said Petch, a former pop star
who is widely recognised in Thailand by his Struwwelpeter shock
of hair, thick-rimmed glasses and salt-and-pepper goatee.
He stressed, however, that he wanted to keep the family
business out of politics. "We hardly talk to each other about
politics," he said of his brother Ratch. "I think we think the
same way."
Yingluck has called a snap election for Feb. 2. Petch
believed it will only install another Thaksin-backed government,
which will spark further protests.
His opinion of the mainly rural Thais who voted for Yingluck
is unsparing but typical. They are ill-educated, easily swayed
and greedy, he said, and their willingness to sell their vote to
Thaksin-backed politicians renders elections pointless.
"I'm not really for democracy," said Petch, who was educated
in the United States. "I don't think we're ready for it. We need
a strong government like China's or Singapore's - almost like a
dictatorship, but for the good of the country."
"I am longing for a Lee Kuan Yew," he said, referring to
former prime minister who oversaw Singapore's economic rise.
Protest leader Suthep wants the Yingluck administration
replaced by a "people's council" of reform-minded professionals.
Yingluck has rejected the idea, which has also perplexed Thai
scholars and senior Democrat members.
Red-shirted Thaksin loyalists have vowed to stage their own
protests if the February election does not take place. Thaksin
or his allies have won every Thai election in the past decade.
GREEDY AND UNEDUCATED
Educating the electorate begins with people such as "our own
drivers and maids," said Palawi Bunnag, a scion of a celebrated
family of Persian descent who served Thailand's early kings.
Palawi, a qualified lawyer and frequent visitor to the
protest sites, felt people from northeast Thailand should be
made to understand the limitations of short-term populist
policies such as easy credit.
"They just want their lives to be comfortable, but they
don't think that in the long run they will have debts," said
Palawi. "Thaksin's regime makes everyone have a lot of greed."
But scholar Chris Baker argues that vote-buying, although it
still occurs, no longer determines election results, and that
most people are better informed than privileged Thais think.
"Members of Bangkok's elite and middle classes are more
likely to have spent time in Hong Kong, Boston or Paris than in
a Thai village," he said. "Their image of the poor, uneducated
villager is two decades out of date."
"NICE FRIENDS"
Many in Thailand's elite publicly excoriate Thaksin and his
clan. But they also occupy the same rich lists - Forbes places
the Shinawatra family 10th with a fortune of $1.7 billion - and
move in the same rarefied circles.
Srivara Issara's oldest son Vorasit, who recently vowed on
his Facebook page to "beat the living crap" out of red shirt
leaders, told Reuters he was friends with Thaksin's son
Panthongtae.
"Everyone knows each other," said Palawi Bunnag, who -
proving her point - is married to Vorasit and went to the same
British university as Thaksin's nephew Rupop.
Such proximity to the Shinawatras also affords a privileged
insight. "They're nice friends," said Palawi. "But we also know
their hidden agendas, their hidden businesses."
