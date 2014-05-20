(Adds comment from army chief, acting justice minister,
details)
By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat
BANGKOK May 20 Thailand's army declared martial
law on Tuesday to restore order after six months of
anti-government protests that have left the country without a
proper functioning government, but denied that it was staging a
military coup.
The caretaker government led by supporters of self-exiled
former premier Thaksin Shinawatra was still in office, military
officials and the country's justice minister said, following the
surprise announcement on television at 3 a.m. (2000 GMT on
Monday).
Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha later said the military
was taking charge of public security because of violent protests
that had claimed lives and caused damage. Nearly 30 people have
been killed since the protests began in November last year.
"We are concerned this violence could harm the country's
security in general. Then, in order to restore law and order to
the country, we have declared martial law," Prayuth said.
"I'm asking all those activist groups to stop all activities
and cooperate with us in seeking a way out of this crisis."
Thailand has been stuck in political limbo since Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin's younger sister, and nine
of her ministers were dismissed on May 7 after a court found
them guilty of abuse of power. An acting prime minister has
since taken over.
The crisis, the latest instalment of a near-decade-long
power struggle between former telecoms tycoon Thaksin and the
royalist establishment, has brought the country to the brink of
recession.
The military, which put down a pro-Thaksin protest movement
in 2010, has staged numerous coups since Thailand became a
constitutional monarchy in 1932. The last one was in 2006 to
oust Thaksin, a billionaire who commands huge support among the
rural poor.
Army chief Prayuth had warned last week, after three people
were killed in a gun and grenade attack on anti-government
protesters in Bangkok, that troops might have to be used to
restore order if the violence continued.
Although the caretaker government's supporters are wary of
the army, given its past interventions on the side of the
establishment, the acting justice minister said it welcomed the
move to keep the peace.
"It's good that the army is looking after the country's
security. However, the government still has full power to run
the country," Chaikasem Nitisiri told Reuters.
TROOPS PATROL THE CAPITAL
Troops were patrolling in Bangkok, stopping some traffic
from entering the city and placing sandbags outside a city
centre police headquarters, witnesses said.
Soldiers had secured television stations, one Thai army
general said.
"We declared a state of emergency, it's not a coup. Because
of the situation, it's not stable, they kill each other every
day," the general, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.
"We need cooperation from them to announce to the people 'do
not panic, this is not a coup'," the general said.
Acting Prime Minister Niwatthamrong Boonsongphaisan on
Monday ruled out resigning as a way out of a protracted
political crisis that is stunting economic growth, as
anti-government protesters stepped up pressure to remove him and
install a new administration.
Six months of turmoil, including a disrupted general
election and violent protests, is dragging down Southeast Asia's
second-biggest economy, which shrank 2.1 percent in the first
quarter of the year.
The anti-government protesters say the appointment of
Commerce Minister Niwatthamrong as acting prime minister has no
legal standing and they want an appointed, "neutral" government
to push through reforms.
The government and its supporters view a general election as
the best way to solve the crisis - the ruling Puea Thai Party
would be well placed to win - but a vote tentatively scheduled
for July 20 already looked unlikely to take place.
Jatuporn Prompan, leader of pro-government "red shirt"
activists, said he and his followers would keep up their protest
in Bangkok's western outskirts until the restoration of
"democratic principles" leading to an election.
"That's fine," Jatuporn told Reuters when asked about his
reaction to the declaration of martial law.
"We will stay here and continue our protest until the
country is back to democratic principles, which will lead to an
election and getting a new elected prime minister."
A Feb. 2 election was disrupted by opposition supporters and
then declared void by the Constitutional Court. The protesters
say they will disrupt any vote before changes to the electoral
system are pushed through.
The anti-government protesters, who draw support from the
Bangkok middle classes and are backed by the royalist
establishment who see the populist Thaksin as a threat, said
they would scale back planned demonstrations but still wanted
the caretaker government out.
"We will not march today but we will stay and continue the
protest until we achieve our goal," anti-government protest
leader Sathit Wongnongtoey told Reuters.
Weak exports and the political mayhem have damaged the
economy, prompting the state planning agency to cut its forecast
for 2014 growth to between 1.5 and 2.5 percent, from a range of
3.0 to 4.0 percent.
(Reporting by Bangkok Bureau; Writing by Robert Birsel and Dean
Yates; Editing by Alan Raybould and Alex Richardson)