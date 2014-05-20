BANGKOK May 20 Thailand's army said on Tuesday that under martial law it declared earlier both pro- and anti-government protesters had to remain where they are and can not march anywhere, in order to prevent clashes.

"All groups must stop moving from place to place," the army said in a televised statement.

Thailand's army declared martial law in the early hours of Tuesday to restore order after six months of anti-government protests that have left the country without a proper functioning government, but denied that it was staging a military coup. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel and Alex Richardson)