BANGKOK Feb 18 Pruksa Real Estate Pcl, Thailand's second-largest developer by market value, said on Tuesday its new house booking dropped as much as 30 percent in January as potential buyers delayed purchases due to continuing political unrest.

Pruksa, which has not launched a new condominium project so far this year, has cut the number of new launches in 2014 to 30-50 compared to the previously announced 40-50, vice chairman Lersak Chuladesa told reporters.

The company maintained its booking target of 41-45 billion baht ($1.27-1.39 billion) this year and revenue of 40-42 billion baht, up 3-4 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 32.2700 Thai baht)

