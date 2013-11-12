BANGKOK Nov 12 Thailand's top energy firm PTT
Pcl reported a 14 percent drop in third quarter net
earnings on Tuesday, as lower gas sales and losses from gas
subsidies outweighed higher profit from its refinery and
petrochemical units.
State-controlled PTT, Asia's fourth-biggest listed oil and
gas company by market value, posted a net profit of 30.9 billion
baht ($977 million), down from 35.8 billion baht a year earlier.
The result, which doubled the 12.3 billion baht in the
previous quarter, beat the average forecast of 26.48 billion
baht forecast of 10 analysts polled by Reuters.
Shares in PTT, valued at $28 billion, have fallen 7.2
percent in 2013, underperforming a 1.5 percent rise in the
broader Thai market index.
($1 = 31.6400 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Anthony Barker)