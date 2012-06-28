* PTT Global, IRPC to rethink investment plans
* No comment on whether whole PTT group reviewing plans
* The two units reducing inventories to prevent losses
By Pisit Changplayngam
BANGKOK, June 28 PTT Group, Thailand's
biggest energy firm, is reviewing investment plans worth
billions of dollars for two refinery and petrochemical units due
to concerns about the impact of Europe's debt crisis on the
global economy, the chairman of the units said.
PTT Global Chemical Pcl has previously said it
plans to invest $4.5 billion over five years to expand its
petrochemical business, while IRPC Pcl has said it
plans to invest some $600 million this year in value-added
petrochemical projects and plant maintenance.
"Any new projects that are not necessary will be put on hold
for both companies. They also have to consider their liquidity,
stock and cash flow," said Prasert Bunsumpun who is also the
former chief executive of the entire PTT group.
But Prasert declined to comment on whether the review was
part of overall review by state-controlled PTT. The group
announced in February investment plans worth 720 billion baht
($23 billion) over five years as part of an aggressive
expansion overseas to boost energy reserves and earnings.
Much of that investment is focused on expanding its gas
business and on the development of oil and natural gas fields
for its upstream PTTEP unit, as well as foreign
investments.
PTT has more than 30 units but PTT Global Chemical and IRPC
are two of its biggest.
Prasert told reporters the crisis in Europe had contributed
to a drop in global oil prices, which could result in inventory
losses, adding the two companies were scaling back their
inventories.
PTT Global Chemical, which is 49 percent owned by PTT, has
olefins and aromatic petrochemical capacity of 8.2 million
tonnes a year and refining capacity of 280,000 barrels per day.
IRPC, 38.5 percent owned by PTT, runs a 215,000
barrel-per-day refinery and petrochemical complex with annual
capacity of 924,000 tonnes of plastic pellets.
In afternooon trade, PTT shares were up 0.3 percent, in line
with a 0.5 percent gain in the broader market. Shares in
PTT Global and IRPC were unchanged.
($1 = 31.88 Baht)
(Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)