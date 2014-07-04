BANGKOK, July 4 Thailand's largest energy firm PTT Pcl appointed a new chairman on Friday as part of the military government's attempts to reshuffle the company and reform the country's state enterprise system.

Piyasvasti Amranand, a former energy minister, was named to the post after a PTT board meeting on Friday, Prajin Juntong, a deputy chief of the ruling military council, told reporters.

Areephong Wongcha-um, permanent secretary of the energy ministry, was appointed as a company director.

Thailand's military took power in a May 22 coup following months of street protests aimed at removing Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Yingluck was found guilty of abuse of power by a court on May 7 and ordered to step down.

The junta, led by army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha, has been scrutinising 56 state-owned companies as part of its attempt to take control of the state enterprise system and its combined assets of 11 trillion baht ($340 billion).

PTT appointed six new directors last month to replace those who had resigned as part of the junta's reform efforts.

PTT, 51 percent owned by the finance ministry, is the largest revenue contributor to the government, according to the state enterprises planning office. ($1 = 32.3700 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by David Holmes)