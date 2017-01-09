(Corrects dropped word in title of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation)

BANGKOK Jan 9 Thailand's PTT Pcl sees no big impact on fuel demand from flooding in the country's south, said a senior executive on Monday.

"There is no expected impact on overall sales in the market," a senior executive in the company told Reuters, adding that the flooding will recede after three to five days.

Almost all of PTT's fuel stations in the south have reopened, he said.

The death toll from the floods stood at 21 on Monday, with more than 330,000 households affected, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Louise Heavens)