Feb 22 Thailand's PTT Pcl is interested
in bidding for a stake in the SK316 offshore gas block in
Malaysia's state of Sarawak, Chief Executive Thewin Wongwanich
said on Wednesday.
Reuters reported on Monday that Malaysian state-owned oil
and gas firm Petronas aimed to sell a large minority stake in
its prized upstream local gas project for up to $1 billion.
"Petronas are interested in selling SK316 and we are
interested because this is an upstream business," Thewin told
reporters in Bangkok.
Thewin said the board of PTT, the parent company of PTT
Exploration and Production PCL (PPTEP), had approved
199 billion baht ($5.7 billion) for investment over the next
four years, especially in the petroleum business.
($1=35 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)