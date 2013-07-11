BANGKOK, July 11 Thailand's largest oil and gas
firm, PTT Pcl, said on Thursday it had cut its 2013
investment budget by 46 percent to 54.6 billion baht ($1.75
billion) in response to slower-than-expected global economic
growth.
Most of the cutback involved PTT's planned foreign
investment, while some projects at home have been delayed
because it will take time to complete mandatory environmental
and health impact assessments, newly appointed chairman Parnpree
Bahiddha-Nukara told reporters.
PTT previously had a budget of 100.9 billion baht for this
year. Its five-year investment budget was unchanged at 366
billion baht for now, Parnpree said, adding PTT's board would
review the 2013-2017 budget at a meeting on Aug 3.
($1 = 31.2750 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)