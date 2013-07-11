BANGKOK, July 11 Thailand's largest oil and gas firm, PTT Pcl, said on Thursday it had cut its 2013 investment budget by 46 percent to 54.6 billion baht ($1.75 billion) in response to slower-than-expected global economic growth.

Most of the cutback involved PTT's planned foreign investment, while some projects at home have been delayed because it will take time to complete mandatory environmental and health impact assessments, newly appointed chairman Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara told reporters.

PTT previously had a budget of 100.9 billion baht for this year. Its five-year investment budget was unchanged at 366 billion baht for now, Parnpree said, adding PTT's board would review the 2013-2017 budget at a meeting on Aug 3. ($1 = 31.2750 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)