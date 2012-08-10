(Adds quotes, details, byline)
* Q2 net profit 8.51 bln baht vs forecast 7.96 bln baht
* Sales up 6.1 pct due to higher gas sales
* Analysts expect better earnings in second half
* Shares underperform this year, but up ahead of earnings
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Aug 10 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top
energy firm, reported a 74 percent fall in quarterly net profit
to a three-year low on Friday, hit by lower income from its
upstream unit and weak refining and petrochemical businesses.
Earnings for the Asia-Pacific region's third-biggest listed
oil and gas firm by market value were expected to recover in the
third quarter due to higher gas sales and a rise in
petrochemical prices, but many analysts have cut their 2012
earnings forecast due to weak results in the first half.
"Its subsidiaries should contribute more profits to PTT in
the second half, while inventory the loss should return to
profit if global oil prices remain at the current levels," said
Pichai Lertsupongkit, head of investment advisory services at
broker Thanachart Securities.
Brent crude oil, a benchmark for world prices, was
at $112.03 on Friday
State-controlled PTT, Thailand's most valuable company,
posted April-June net profit of 8.51 billion baht ($270
million), down from 32.28 billion baht a year earlier.
The quarterly profit, the lowest since the first quarter of
2009 when it made 7.45 billion baht profit, was higher than the
average forecast of 7.96 billion baht from 11 analysts polled by
Reuters.
PTT, valued at $30 billion, runs the country's gas pipeline
monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration,
petrochemical and refinery businesses.
Among oil and gas companies in Asia, it ranks behind
PetroChina and Sinopec in terms
of market value.
Second-quarter revenue rose 6.1 percent from a year earlier
to 682 billion baht, mainly due to better sales volume of its
gas business, it said in a statement.
Its refining and petrochemical units contributed a loss of
4.35 billion baht in the quarter, down 142.3 percent, mainly due
to an inventory loss from its refinery business after global
crude prices dropped.
PTT shares have risen 7.7 percent so far this year but have
underperformed a 19 percent gain in the broad market.
Before the earnings announcement, the company's stock closed up
1.8 percent on Friday, compared with a 0.14 percent rise in
Bangkok's main index.
Further share price gains are expected, with some 16 of 21
analysts rating PTT a "buy" or "strong buy", and five advising
"hold", according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Last month, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP)
, the flagship in the upstream business of PTT group,
reported a worse-than-expected 31 percent fall in quarterly net
profit.
PTTEP, 65.3 percent owned by PTT, is raising $3.1 billion in
Thailand's biggest share sale to help finance its takeover of
Cove Energy as part of a global expansion plan.
($1 = 31.51 Baht)
(Additional reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Ken
Wills and Martin Petty)