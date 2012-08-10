BANGKOK Aug 10 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top
energy firm, reported a 74 drop in quarterly net profit on
Friday, mainly due to lower income from its upstream exploration
unit, PTTEP, and weak performances by its refinery and
petrochemical businesses.
PTT, the Asia-Pacific region's third-biggest listed oil and
gas firm by market value, posted April-June net profit of 8.51
billion baht ($270 million), down from revised 32.28 billion
baht a year earlier and a record 37.4 billion baht in the
previous quarter.
Second-quarter profit, the lowest since the first quarter of
2009 when it earned 7.45 billion baht profit, was higher than
the average 7.96 billion baht forecast by 11 analysts polled by
Reuters.
Thailand's most valuable company runs the country's gas
pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas
exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses.
It ranks behind PetroChina and Sinopec
in market value among oil and gas companies in Asia.
($1 = 31.52 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)