BANGKOK, Sept 21 Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), said on Friday the company and its partners including CNOOC Ltd and SONATRACH, discovered crude oil at two exploration wells in Algeria.

PTTEP and its partners have planned to drill nine exploration wells at the Hassi Bir Rekaiz project from late 2011 to early 2013.

So far, five wells have been drilled with four deemed a success. The sixth well is expected to be drilled at the end of this month, PTTEP said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)