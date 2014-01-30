BANGKOK Jan 30 PTT Exploration and Production
Pcl (PTTEP), Thailand's top oil and gas explorer,
reported a 47 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Thursday,
lagging forecasts, mainly due to higher operating expenses and
foreign exchange losses.
PTTEP, the flagship upstream oil exploration business of
state-controlled PTT Pcl, posted a net profit of $238
million for the October-December quarter, down from $449 million
in the same year ago period.
That was closer to half of the 13.6 billion baht ($413
million) average forecast of 10 analysts polled by Reuters.
PTTEP, one of Thailand's biggest firms, is feeling the pinch
from the weakness of the local currency. The baht, hit
by months of political unrest, has fallen since October and was
trading at around four-year-lows against the dollar earlier this
month.
The company is also likely to suffer from a drop in domestic
demand for natural gas as the anti-government protests put the
brakes on Thailand's economic growth, analysts said.
PTTEP shares, valued at $19 billion on the Thai bourse, have
fallen 7 percent in the past three months, still outperforming a
12 percent drop on the broad index. Before earnings
announcement, the stock closed down 0.64 percent.
($1 = 32.93 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)