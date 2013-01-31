* Q4 net profit 13.8 bln baht, down 9 pct

* Q4 revenue at 60 bln baht, up 24 pct

* Shares underperform in the past 12 months

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Jan 31 PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, reported a 9 percent drop in fourth quarter net profit on Thursday due mainly to start-up delays at its Montara oilfield off Australia.

Fire had delayed Montara's development in 2009 then start-up plans were delayed until the first quarter of this year while the company waited for safety and environmental approval from Australia. PTTEP has also said bad weather might also cause delays to the project, off Australia's northwestern coastline.

Ranked among Asia's top-10 explorers, PTTEP vies with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC and Sinopec and is seeking to expand beyond its current 41 oil and gas exploration and development projects.

PTTEP, the flagship in the upstream exploration business of state-controlled PTT Pcl, Thailand's biggest energy firm, posted a net profit of 13.8 billion baht ($463 million) for October-December, down from 15.15 billion baht a year earlier.

Sixteen analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average profit of 13.8 billion baht for the quarter, in which the company booked an impairment of $95 million for the Montara delays.

For 2012, the company posted a net profit of 57.3 billion baht, up 26 percent from a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter revenues rose 24 percent to 60 billion baht with sales volume rising to 294,233 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the statement said.

PTTEP, valued at $22 billion, has underperformed the overall Thai stock market with a fall of 8 percent in the past 12 months. This makes it the fourth worst performing stock among big-cap companies. The main index has gained 37 percent in the past year.

Before the earnings announcement, PTTEP shares were down 0.3 percent on Thursday, while the overall market was down 1.11 percent. ($1 = 29.80 baht) (Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Jane Merriman)