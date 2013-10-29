BANGKOK Oct 29 PTT Exploration and Production
Pcl (PTTEP), Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, is
keen to buy Hess Corp's assets in Thailand and Indonesia
as part of its attempt to boost production and petroleum
reserves, PTTEP's CEO said on Tuesday.
U.S. energy companies Hess and Newfield Exploration Co
have put stakes in two fields in Indonesia and two in
Thailand under separate auction with combined value of about $3
billion, people familiar with the matter have said.
"We are interested in Hess's assets because we are already
partners in the two Thai fields," Chief Executive Tevin
Vongvanich told Reuters.
"For assets in Indonesia, this is a good opportunity for us
to expand our investments in the country where we already have
operations," Tevin said, without giving details.
This is the first time PTTEP has confirmed its interest in
the Hess assets.