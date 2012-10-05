BANGKOK Oct 5 PTT Exploration and Production
Plc :
* Says might delay start of production at Montara oil field
in Australia to early next year, rather than late this year,
while awaiting safety and environment approval from the
Australian authorities, company CEO Tevin Vongvanich told
reporters.
* Under its five-year business plan from 2013, the company
will focus more on developing existing petroluem fields
development than seeking new mergers and acquisitions.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Orathai Sriring;
Editing by Martin Petty)