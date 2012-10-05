BANGKOK Oct 5 PTT Exploration and Production Plc :

* Says might delay start of production at Montara oil field in Australia to early next year, rather than late this year, while awaiting safety and environment approval from the Australian authorities, company CEO Tevin Vongvanich told reporters.

* Under its five-year business plan from 2013, the company will focus more on developing existing petroluem fields development than seeking new mergers and acquisitions. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)