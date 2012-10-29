BANGKOK Oct 29 Shareholders of PTT Exploration and Production Pcl on Monday gave the green light to a $3.1 billion share sale, Thailand's biggest ever, that the country's top oil and gas explorer needs to pay for aggressive expansion plans.

The flagship unit of top Thai energy firm PTT Pcl recently completed a $2.2 billion acquisition of Cove Energy PLC, giving PTTEP access to massive gas finds off the coast of east Africa.

The company, which vies with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC Ltd and Sinopec Corp in securing resources, has said it aims to invest $12 billion over the next five years. ($1 = 30.75 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Pisit Changplayngam; Editing by Michael Urquhart)