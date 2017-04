BANGKOK Jan 7 Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) plans to invest $27.3 bln during 2014-2018, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We aim to run operations of existing projects as planned, especially our projects in Algeria and Mozambique," the company said.

PTTEP also said it expects its petroleum sales to rise to 337,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2014.

(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)