* PTTEP says delay not to affect Cove acquisition plans
* PTTEP's biggest shareholder is supporting fund raising
* CEO says may propose different share allocation
By Khettiya Jittapong and Kevin Lim
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Thailand's
state-backed PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP)
has postponed a shareholder meeting called to approve
a $3.1 billion fundraising and may change the terms to address
minority investor concerns about dilution.
State-controlled energy firm PTT Pcl, which owns
65.29 percent of PTTEP, is backing the capital raising, under
which it has the right to subscribe to a proportion of shares
equivalent to its existing holding - some 403.4 million in
total.
However, the remainder of the issue is being sold as a
public offering, leaving minority shareholders worried about
competition from other investors and potential dilution of their
holding.
"We may propose a different share allocation to the board
and then we will reschedule the shareholder meeting," said CEO
Tevin Vongvanich. "We are still confident the share sale will be
completed this year."
PTTEP gave assurances, however, that the delay, coming just
a day before the meeting that had been due to take place on
Friday, would not hamper its planned $1.9 billion purchase of
Cove Energy.
Last month PTTEP won a protracted battle against Royal Dutch
Shell to buy Cove, which holds a position in huge
natural gas fields discovered off the Mozambique coast.
Some of the proceeds for the rights issue are earmarked to
finance the deal, but a bridging loan is in place and the Cove
acquisition is not conditional on the share sale.
Hugh Young, managing director of PTTEP shareholder Aberdeen
Asset Asia, said he agreed that PTTEP needed to boost its
balance sheet before embarking on its African forays, although
only time would tell if the venture was the right decision.
Regarding the delay of the shareholders' meeting, he added:
"It was quite rushed but we didn't ask for more time."
Aberdeen owns less than 1 percent of PTTEP, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
PTTEP, Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, announced the 98
billion baht ($3.1 billion) fundraising last month, seeking
funds for global expansion, including the Cove Energy takeover.
That deal is Thailand's second-largest overseas purchase
behind Thai Beverage's acquisition of a stake in
Singapore conglomerate Fraser & Neave Ltd.
The announcement of the capital increase triggered a slide
in PTTEP's shares, which hit a 10 month low early this month.