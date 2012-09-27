BANGKOK, Sept 27 PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) said on Thursday it has changed the terms of its $3.1 billion share sale, Thailand's biggest equity sale ever, after minority shareholders expresssed concerns about potential dilution.

PTTEP, the country's top oil and gas explorer and a unit of state-backed PTT Pcl, said in a statement all of its share issue of up to 650 million new shares will be offered to existing shareholders and any unsubscribed shares would not be allocated to PTT.

An extraordinary shareholders meeting to approve the sale that will help finance its global expansion and secure oil and gas reserves has been set for Oct. 29. It had originally been scheduled for Aug. 24.

Under its prior plan, PTTEP was to offer up to 650 million new shares. Of those, 403.4 million shares would be taken up by parent PTT to maintain its 65.29 percent stake, while 214.44 million would be offered to the public.

Another was 32.16 million shares was set aside for over-allotment. ($1 = 30.96 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)