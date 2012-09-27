* All new shares to be offered to existing shareholders

* Unsubscribed shares will not be offered to PTT

* Offer price to be announced in late November

* Shares have underperformed the market this year (Adds analyst comments, context)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Sept 27 PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) said on Thursday its $3.1 billion share offer, Thailand's biggest equity sale ever, will now only be available to existing shareholders as it sought to erase concerns about potential dilution.

The change will pave way for PTTEP, the country's top oil and gas explorer and a unit of state-backed PTT Pcl, to go ahead with a fund-raising seen as key to aggressive plans to expand globally.

The company, which vies with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC Ltd and Sinopec Corp and which will soon complete a $2.2 billion acquisition of Cove Energy PLC , aims to invest $12 billion over the next five years.

It also aims to triple production to 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2020.

"This should help wipe out investors' concerns and the share sale should go through smoothly at the next shareholder meeting," said Nalinrat Kittikumpolrat, an analyst at Asia Plus Securities.

Minority shareholders had complained about PTTEP's prior share sale plan of up to 650 million shares, which called for PTT to take up 403.4 million shares to maintain its 65.29 percent stake but which offered around 214.44 million shares to the public. Another 32.16 million shares were set aside for over-allotment.

Grievances about the issue to the public caused PTTEP to postpone its Aug. 24 shareholder meeting. It has been rescheduled to Oct. 29.

PTTEP aims to announce an offer price, to be fixed via book building, in late November, CFO Penchan Charikasem told Reuters.

PTTEP added that under its new offering, unsubscribed shares will not be offered to PTT and if there are remaining shares to be allocated, they will be re-allocated to shareholders who have said they would be interested in extra shares.

"We have revised the allocation structure for clarity and transparency. The Company's intention for our shareholders to receive preferential rights and subscribe over their entitlements remains unchanged," CEO Tevin Vongvanich said in a statement.

It had originally earmarked some funds from the share sale to go towards paying for Cove, but the delay has not affected the acquisition as a bridging loan was in place.

The company said some of the 98 billion baht ($3.1 billion)proceeds from the share sale would be used to refinance the 950 million sterling ($1.5 billion) bridging loan, while the rest would be used for other investments.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Finansa, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Phatra Securities, Tisco Bank and UBS are among the bankers on the deal, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Shares in PTTEP, valued at some $16.8 billion, extended gains to close 2.9 percent higher at 161.50 baht.

The stock has, however, fallen 6.8 percent this year, making it the fourth-worst performing stock among big-cap companies. By comparison the index for Thailand's biggest 50 companies gained 21 percent.

But in the past month, many brokerages, including Asia Plus have upgraded the stock to a "buy" from "hold", reflecting an improved operating outlook and expectations that it may slow the pace of new acquisitions and focus on asset development. ($1 = 30.9800 Thai baht) (Additional reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak and Pisit Changplayngam and Daniel Stanton from IFR; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)