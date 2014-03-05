* PTT sees 2014 revenue up 4 percent
* PTTEP to invest $25 billion in next 5 years
* Aims to list refinery SPRC, power unit in H2
* PTTEP petroleum sales seen at 325,000 BOEPD, up 10 pct on
year
By Pisit Changplayngam
BANGKOK, March 5 Thailand's PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl said it has cut its five-year
investment budget by 8 percent and 2014 petroleum sales target
by 3 percent due to lower output from an Australian field and a
delay in the startup of a gas field in Myanmar.
The country's top oil and gas explorer aimed to spend $25
billion during 2014-2018, lower than the previously announced
$27.5 billion after an asset swap in the Canadian KKD oilsands
project with Norway's Statoil.
"We don't have to invest more after the restructuring in the
KKD project. That will affect sales volume too," Yongyos
Krongphanich, senior vice president for finance, told reporters.
Norway's Statoil is stepping up its exposure to Canadian
oilsands, paying about $200 million to take full control of some
assets it had previously shared with the Thai explorer.
PTTEP now expects 2014 petroleum sales of 325,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (BOEPD), versus an earlier forecast of
337,000 BOEPD, as a cyclone in Australia cut output at the
Montara field to below its 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) target,
Yongyos said.
"The impact from weather conditions will cut output by
3,000-4,000 bpd," he said.
The sales forecast represented a 10 percent increase from
2013 when the company cut it sales target twice due to repeated
delays in the Montara field.
He also said the startup of Zawtika natural gas field in
Myanmar will be delayed by a month and the new schedule will be
in the second quarter of this year.
The flagship company of state-controlled PTT Pcl,
ranked among Asia's top 10 explorers, is scouting for oil and
gas assets to boost energy security in fast-growing Thailand.
Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy relies on natural gas to
generate almost 70 percent of its electricity.
In separate briefing, PTT said its 2014 revenue is expected
to rise 4 percent to 2.97 trillion baht ($91.41 billion) due to
higher oil and gas demand in line with the country's economic
growth.
The forecast was based on the projection of average Dubai
crude prices at $105 bpd, slightly lower than last year,
Phichin Aphiwantanaporn, vice president for investor relations,
told reporters.
PTT uses Dubai crude as its benchmark for product prices.
The energy giant also aims to list shares of oil refinery
Star Petroleum Refining Co (SPRC) and its power unit, Global
Power Synergy Co, on the Thai bourse in the second half of this
year, Phichin said.
SPRC, 64-percent owned by oil giant Chevron Corp,
operates a 160,000 barrel-per-day refinery in eastern Rayong
province.
PTT, which scaled back spending plans for last year, has
long planned to dilute its 36 percent holding in SPRC, but the
listing has been delayed for several years as negotiations with
Chevron foundered on differences over details.
Phichin also said PTT was expected to post losses of about
30 billion baht from the subsidies on natural gas vehicles (NGV)
and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in 2014 due mainly to a
limited number of NGV service stations.
PTT's gas operations, which accounted for one-fifth of its
2013 operating profit, have suffered from the impact of
subsidies for several years as drivers shifted from costlier oil
to gas.
PTT shares, valued at $26 billion on the Thai bourse, have
fallen 12 percent in the past 12 months, in line with the main
index. PTTEP lost 0.32 percent over the same period.