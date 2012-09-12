BANGKOK, Sept 12 Thailand's PTT Exploration and
Production plans to increase its output of crude and
condensate from its Oman project to 5,000 barrels per day in
October, the company said on Wednesday.
The additional output, which includes about 50 million cubic
feet per day of natural gas, would be the result of the drilling
of seven wells during 2011 and 2012, Chief Executive Tevin
Vongvanich said in a statement.
Thailand's top oil and gas explorer also planned crude oil
exploration in Block 44, which covers about 1,162 sq km and is
located 300 km west of Muscat, the capital of Oman.
Its unit, PTTEP Oman Co Ltd, is the operator, with a 100
percent interest in the project.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)