BANGKOK Oct 17 PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) :

* 2012 sales volume will rise 4 percent, lower than previous forecast, due to a delay in start-up of the Montara field in Australia to early 2013, Chief Financial Officer Penchan Charikasem told reporters

* Expects third-quarter petroleum sales to rise 10 percent from the second quarter, with selling prices close to the previous quarter

* PTTEP has expected sales volume of 284,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2012, up about 7 percent from a year earlier; it had earlier planned to start up the Montara field in late 2012 (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)