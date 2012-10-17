BANGKOK Oct 17 PTT Exploration and Production
Pcl (PTTEP) :
* 2012 sales volume will rise 4 percent, lower than previous
forecast, due to a delay in start-up of the Montara field in
Australia to early 2013, Chief Financial Officer Penchan
Charikasem told reporters
* Expects third-quarter petroleum sales to rise 10 percent
from the second quarter, with selling prices close to the
previous quarter
* PTTEP has expected sales volume of 284,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day in 2012, up about 7 percent from a year
earlier; it had earlier planned to start up the Montara field in
late 2012
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)