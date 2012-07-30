Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
BANGKOK, July 30 Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC) said on Monday it had agreed to buy gas from parent PTT Pcl under a new pricing formula that would increase its petrochemical feedstock costs by 8 percent.
The new formula, from Aug. 1, was based on a crude price range of $70-130 a barrel and the adjustment was aimed to reflect actual costs, moving in line with global oil prices, the company said in a statement.
PTTGC, the flagship in the petrochemical business of PTT, the country's top energy firm, normally buys gas from the parent to feed its petrochemical plants.
The market has been waiting for details of the new formula because it could raise operating costs at the company. At the midsession break, PTTGC shares were up 1.3 percent, while the broad index was 0.6 percent higher. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi petroleum port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.